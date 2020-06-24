They have the whole castle for themselves, but there is an evolution

(CNN) – Laura Jameson and Michael Smith fell in love while working on an 800-year-old castle. But they never expected to live in their workplace.

But that’s exactly what they’ve been doing since March 25, when, as a result of the Coron virus, they have packed their luggage and moved to Ashford Castle , A five star hotel on the northern shore of Log Corbe in Mayo County, Ireland.

“Who else can say they spent a lock in a castle?” Smith, 28, says the director of real estate activities.

Temporary excavations

In the real world, the couple, who have been dating for a year and a half, live in an apartment in the small village of Cross, five kilometers from the castle.

Laura Jamison and Michael Smith, workers at Ashford Castle (as well as a married couple), never expected the move to sumptuous fossils. Courtesy of Ashford Castle

Nothing prepared them to move to the former Guinness family estate, with a 32-seat cinema, two gourmet dining rooms, a spa, wine tasting tunnels and 83 guest rooms.

It was converted into a luxury hotel in 1939; Former guests included American presidents and celebrities such as Barbara Streisand and Brad Pitt. Pierce Brosnan, who filmed an episode of the TV series “Remington Steele” in Ashford, returned to marry Kelly Shayy Smith here in 2001.

Smith and Jameson, the guest services officer, were surprised – and thrilled – when General Manager Niall Rochford asked them if they had been considering moving for some time. They suspect this because they complement each other as a team.

“She does it all well inside and I have a lot of experience outside and on the bases, so it was almost perfect like yen and yang,” Smith says. “We are balancing each other. So I have to believe that this is one of the reasons they asked about.”

Having fun yet?

Was it scary at first because you were vacant in a place so big? little bit.

During the day, some hotel employees come to perform different jobs, but the couple are largely alone. Courtesy of Ashford Castle

For starters, there was Fiasco Dessert.

“We have a five-star kitchen, but between us we are a two-star chef,” says Smith, who grew up in Perthshire, Scotland. “We both have sweet teeth so we tried banana bread. It was a disaster. When I set off a smoke alarm at home, it was only in the kitchen. But when you blow it up in a hotel, the whole place explodes.”

The castle, dating back to 1228, is an enormous space for only two people. Courtesy of Ashford Castle

Then there was the last Ashford ghost – or at least, one in their heads.

“The castle dates back to 1228, and we live on the Victorian pavilion,” said Jamison, who has been working in Ashford for five years. “You have all these paintings of their owners throughout the ages. You almost feel like you’re at someone’s house watching you.”

Her boyfriend was entertaining himself by jumping in front of her “to make sure she was on her toes.”

Smith confesses: “He is wearing skinny very quickly.

A day in the life of the castle

The usual day finds them awake by 8 in the morning, when they wander around 350 acres of private gardens and forests and then head to the local area for a coffee. It’s a regular eight-hour day of work, full of Zoom meetings and a greeting of colleagues who came to the castle for a few hours. They may stop at the stables or hawk school to see the hawks and owls.

Jamison and Smith find their usual day by 8 AM, and they will start work for a full eight-hour day. Courtesy of Ashford Castle

Then the fun really begins.

As part of their extra care responsibilities, they must clean floors, clean Crystal Waterford chandeliers, and run bathrooms in every guest room. The real calorie burn comes from 160 toilets that are washed daily – just to keep everything working.

“It was a good exercise for us,” says Smith, who estimates they score between 25,000 and 30,000 steps per day, which can last until 7 or 8 pm.

To keep the castle in good working order, Smith and Jameson operate all showers and wash all toilets (160 in total) every day. Courtesy of Ashford Castle

Once a week they spend a night in the 32-seat cinema, which “looks like something of the 1920s,” Jamison says.

They bring candy, popcorn, some wine and pretend they are in the cinema, not in their cinema. The first movie they saw was John Ford’s “The Quiet Man”, starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, which was filmed in Ashford.

They also enjoyed “Game of Thrones” and “The Greatest Showman” – “Things Worth Worthing on the Big Screen,” says Smith.

Often the night of appointments takes place in an empty cinema. Courtesy of Ashford Castle

The couple met three years ago, when Smith first began working at the hotel. Jamison used to work in different departments, wore a different costume in each, and soon caught the attention of Smith – although he was confused whether it was one person or a group of sisters. He says, “But I managed to narrow it,” and she eventually worked on the nerve to ask her.

The couple entered the luxurious state room of the original wing of the castle (circa 1228), with antiques, textiles, Connemara marble, Murano glass chandeliers, an antique grandfather clock, 15-foot ceilings and great views of the lake.

Taking pictures with Polaroid was a fun activity after work for the young couple. Courtesy of Laura Jameson and Michael Smith

Before moving on, they bought a Polaroid camera to document their experience. “We have created a memory book for ourselves,” Jameson says. “This is not real life. It makes us look more moisturized than us.”

The most difficult part, they say, is the inability to see their friends and family in person. But they face their time with them, usually from a different part of the property for a virtual tour.

Michael Smith from Scotland and Laura Jamison from Surrey in England, but they fell in love across the Irish Sea. Courtesy of Red Carnation Hotels Group

Immediate evacuation

The castle is scheduled to reopen on July 2. They are now unsure of when they will be expelled. “We avoid asking the question,” Jameson says.

Although the castle is scheduled to reopen on July 2, the couple are not sure when they will be asked to leave. Courtesy of Ashford Castle

Beyond the novelty of playing Eloise, they have learned a lot about themselves as people and as a couple. “We are a relatively young couple and it was the craziest experience,” says Smith. “I am not saying this is a Disney story. I am sure there is a time when you want me to go to the other side or send me to the dungeon. But we have not clashed any battles or got tired of each other.”

But he adds: “She can change her mind anytime soon.”