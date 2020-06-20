They understand the rules of dress for Orthodox Jewish women and their various interpretations

written by Hannah Tendle, CNN

Based on the true story of Deborah Feldman, a Jewish woman who left the Satmar community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in search of a new life, the Netflix series “Non-Orthodox” has brought Hassidian culture – and her feminine dress – to the mainstream of focus. One of the most talked about things on display is the clothes, which make up the story of Esty’s character (played by Shira Haas) from start to finish.

Fashion designer Justin Seymour spent hours researching thoroughly, including a week-long assignment in the Satmar community in New York. “I consider one of the biggest gifts in my work to be very creative, but also very educational,” she said in a telephone interview.

“You have to be sensitive, respectful and informed when you watch a very closed community,” said Seymour, who is not Jewish. She said that she discovered that the women she met during her search embraced designer brands of shoes, veils and handbags. She said, “Kate Spade, Chanel, Ferragamo and Hermes were the leading designers, adding a little sparkle to the traditional outfit.”

Seymour said she worked hard to ensure that each of them roamed second-hand stores in search of silk scarves (she said she had bought more than 100 displays) or built artificial seedlings of faux fur (hats worn by men who were married, usually made of mink). The costumes will adhere to the Orthodox Jewish laws, but also celebrate the nuances of individual style.

Esty on her wedding day at “Unorthodox”. credit: Anika Molnar / Netflix

Outsiders often consider Orthodox dressing overly restrictive, leaving little space for individual freedom and self-expression. Feldman and the fictional character of Este struggled with the pressure their societies imposed on her, which extended to their appearance, but all three Jewish women interviewed in this article felt that there was more freedom to explore a person’s personal style than people might assume – especially within families or less conservative branches – Many religious women play in fashion to reflect their personal taste, while remaining in the rules of religious dress that they choose to follow.

Orthodox Judaism includes many traditions and customs, with Hasidim of Williamsburg being just one highly drawn group. And while women living in this particular community tend to subscribe to stricter rules of wear, modern Orthodox followers, for example, choose to interpret some basic principles differently.

Symbols of specific styles differ from one community to another, with clothes often dictating in practice or religious occasions – Saturday, Tove Day (i.e. vacation), weddings and bars of mitzvah – like personal taste. But regardless of where you are or whatever occasion, in the Orthodox Jewish world, what you wear is governed by the concept of humility, which is called tzniut in Hebrew and tznius in Yiddish. The clothes are chosen from Tel Aviv to Massachusetts.

Tamara Fulton, a fashion designer and lifestyle editor, married to an Orthodox rabbi and living in London, explained: “There are many different Jewish communities all over the world with great diversity but the basic principles they share are the same. Tznius is the word in Judaism that has been misinterpreted Slightly to mean simply “ humility ”, but it is not only related to modest clothing. Tesnius applies to both men and women, and is based on the concept of humility. It really relates to how you are in the world. Fulton said, “And how do you deal with yourself in a saved but dignified way.”

This usually means the following to Orthodox women: Do not wear pants, and skirts and dresses should fall below the knee, including when sitting; The arms are covered to the elbow, and the necklines are high. Clothes are often changed – with a slit in stitched skirts and the addition of false neck lines. Layers are often also used to create a final look.

“Unorthodox” scene when Esty haircuts. credit: Anika Molnar / Netflix

Once married, covering your hair is one of the main principles of Tznius. Not all women will shave their real hair, as Este does during one of the most unforgettable “Orthodox” scenes (her hair is actually shaved for her). But many committed women either wear a scarf or chittl, which is the handy word for wigs.

A Jewish teacher who studied in Israel at a girls’ school and also lived in the ultra-Orthodox or ultra-Orthodox community in Manchester in northern England agreed to interview this article, but asked not to be named for reasons of modesty.

Sheetel wears herself and explains that it can often be used as an accessory or as a way to change your appearance. On the phone, she said, “I know one (woman) has a selection of all sorts of different panels in different shapes. Because she says,” I cover my head and think of the hitel as a hat. So if one day I want to be blonde and tan another woman, why wouldn’t I be? “

Sheitel’s style also depends on the community. For example, some Hasidian women wear a shorter wig with a hat on top, so there is no doubt that they are wearing a headscarf. Sheitels are made from both human and synthetic hair. When she was living in Manchester, the teacher always preferred to wear a wig made of real hair for special occasions. She said: “I would have felt real hair on Saturday, then synthetic for every day.”

It is also common to wear gifted jewelry on Saturday or special occasions. “He believes married women should be given beautiful jewelry,” said the professor. “It may be modest, but it will be of high quality.”

Seymour pointed out that jewelry was an important element when assembling “Orthodox” fashion. She remembered that she had to wear about 60 women for Estee and her husband from her husband Yankee’s wedding, all of them diamonds and imitation pearls. Later in this scene, the groom presents his new bride a pair of diamond earrings. “They are very close to the earrings that Deborah Feldman actually gave,” she said.

When it comes to color, as with other cultures and religions, different colors take on different meanings, but black is not the only color worn by Hasidic women. The teacher said: “When I lived in Israel, we could hardly wear black.” “They were very bright colors. But they are not red – and never red! Since this color is not seen as modest. (In Hasidic societies), women tend to wear navy, a green bottle, brown and gray.”

“For all women, clothes are an expression of yourself. The idea is to look smart, but don’t attract too much attention to yourself,” she said.

A look from Erdem’s show at London Fashion Week in February. credit: Stuart Wilson / PFC / Getty Images

Orthodox women choose to buy clothes from a variety of different places – from Jewish-owned clothing stores within their community to non-Jewish stores or other malls. For Fulton, there are many stores that sell the items that suit them most. “I prefer to wear clothes designed to wear them as they are, rather than wearing layers or changing them for their modesty,” she said. “H&M and Zara are great for this.”

She also noted that many high-end fashion designers produce collections that offer options for women who choose to dress modestly. “It’s really exciting to see designers like Valentino, Erdem and McQueen, for example, produce patterns that happen to be appropriate for women who might want to dress in a more modest way. I’m a big fan of the entire 1970s revival. Also with designs and brands inspired by Laura Ashley Like a vampire’s wife. ”

Another brand that has become popular with both committed and secular women is Batsheva. The 2018 CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Award-winning brand is well known for its ruffled prairie dresses. Founded by The New Yorker Pacheva Hai, the foundations of the name that bear its name revolve around its personal history and culture.

Her husband, photographer Alexey Hay, started following Orthodox practices before dating started. At their wedding ceremony, Pachiva – who grew up in a secular Jewish family not strictly observing the rules of Jewish dress – said that men and women are separate, which is traditional, and Hai wore her mother’s wedding dress, made of Mexican lace and suitable for tznius.

Alexey and Pachiva Hai on their wedding day. credit: With permission from Pachiva Hai

With no formal training in fashion designing, Hay – a former lawyer – started making clothes for herself for the first time while at home to raise young children. She launched her brand in 2016.

“When I was starting Pacheva, I was finding that many of the references I was interested in were old or old fashioned,” she said by phone. “In my neighborhood, and in Brooklyn, which is very far away from me on the subway, I could see Orthodox women dressed in similar clothes.” Hey, who said she was forced to work within predetermined and specific rules, but interpreted it again. In this way, I developed a modest but also distinctive and enjoyable style.

A look from the Batsheva Spring / Summer 2020 collection presented at New York Fashion Week in September 2019 credit: Victor Virgil / Gamma Ravo / Getty Images

She said: “The goal of the Orthodox Jews is not to give up beauty.” “You’re supposed to work on that to stay beautiful.”

Seymour echoed this sentiment: “With fashion in” Unorthodox “, I wanted to honor women all over the world who wanted to look beautiful without breaking the rules of modesty.” She said that she was proudly shocked by many women in Satmar community who dressed well. “If the show could inspire more delight, beauty, and pride in how we (all women) wear, I would be very happy.”