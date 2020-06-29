“Things keep moving in the right direction.”

Many beaches throughout Florida are closed on the fourth of July at the end of the week due to concerns about the Corona virus. However, this is not yet the case for Saint Petersburg residents who can reach the beaches within a short drive of their district.

Mayor Rick Chrisman says he thinks it is a policy that the county should consider.

I think it is a policy [the county officials] We have to keep in mind when we get to July 4th at the end of the week. We know that time is always busy on our beaches this weekend. “

Chrisman also criticized Florida Gov. Ron Desantes for not implementing state-level policies at the moment to combat the increase in cases, and instead, it left local governments to take action on a number of issues such as beach closings and wearing masks.

“This should be a statewide policy, but we don’t have the leadership now from the administration and the governor’s office,” he said. “If we want to deal with this, we need to act collectively, not just a meal, as individual local governments put policies in place.”

In further criticism, Chrisman said that DeSantis was “extremely inaccessible” for mayors across Florida, and it is an impediment to state-level action against the virus.

This is one of the frustrations that I and other mayors have felt throughout the state. The governor was inaccessible to all of us, so we didn’t have those conversations. I have definitely been very noisy about the fact that I think it works best when it is a statewide policy and if we cannot follow this policy at the provincial level, and if we don’t have these individual cities, he said. “But the state really has to go down.”

Chrisman also rejected DeSantis’ claims that the increase in cases was partly due to the accumulation of tests.

This explanation is really ridiculous. What we look at is the percentage of positive tests. We went through days where we might have 1500 tests done. On the other days we’re going to have 3,500 tests, but what really matters is what percentages of those tests that are taken are positive. ”

Saint Petersburg, Florida, experienced between 1.5% and 2% of positive cases on a two-week renewable basis in late April and early May. He said that in the past two weeks, the average trading increased to 10%.