Third PGA golf tests are positive for coronavirus

McCarthy said he felt tired on Thursday, but thought it was due to how difficult it was to practice it earlier in the week.
“Last night I woke up in the middle of the night with additional pain and soreness and felt that something had stopped,” McCarthy said. “I felt the only thing to do was to take the test at that point before I went to the course.”
The agency said that McCarthy would isolate himself and follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Professional Golfers ‘Association said that another 16 had been tested, including McCarthy’ s can, the two players who covered him alongside him during the first round, Wallace and Bud Cowley, and their friends died. McCarthy was the only positive result, but Cowley decided to withdraw from prudence.
“I am very grateful that I have tested negative results but decided to withdraw from an abundance of caution for my teammates and all participants in the tournament,” Cowley said.
“What Denny, Boyd and others explain is exactly what we asked everyone – keep playing your role to take this virus seriously and keep your health a priority only, but also on your competing colleagues and those who have said Jay Monahan, PGA Tour Commissioner:
“We will continue to communicate directly with the local government, government officials and health officials this week and throughout our return to golf,” he said.
You may also like
Liverpool: Police criticize fans for gathering outside Anfield after winning the title
Juergen Klopp: How the charismatic manager turned Liverpool into the title winners
Liverpool wins the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history
Australia and New Zealand host the Women’s World Cup in 2023
Kobe Bryant: The invisible basketball shots are great for auction