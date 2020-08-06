This 115-year-old street lamp in Bengaluru was the first in Asia

BBMPCOMM on Twitter

Bengaluru has always been at the forefront when it comes to innovation. It was convenient to install Asia’s first street light bulb here. By the way, in early August, this lamp completes 115 years.

The light bulb was installed in 1905 to replace the kerosene lamps in use until their use. The lamp has been maintained for years by BBMP near KR market.

Asia’s first hydraulic electric light bulb in Bengaluru

Since August 5, 1905, a lone street lamp near the modern KR Market has illuminated the area. More than 100 such lamps later appeared in various notable parts of Bengaluru. Before these street lamps, kerosene lamps were used all over the city. Not just the city, the country and all of Asia.

The three behind this optical lamp were JW Mears, the electrical advisor to the then Government of India, Colonel PH Benson and Dewan of Mysore, PN Krishnamurthi. The lamp appeared after the state’s hydroelectric power plant was constructed at Shivanasamudra in 1902. The idea was to rely on energy to help light up Bengaluru.

Twitter

So after 7 p.m. on August 5, 1905, the way Bengaluru nights changed. It became the first city in Asia to light the way forward. The Shivanasamudra power plant was already operating mining in the Kolar Gold fields. The Shivanasamudra project was entrusted by former Dewan to Mysore Maharaja Seshadri Iyer, who held the position until 1901.

When an excess of power was generated to 2000 horsepower in 1905, the Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja and Yadars decided to transfer the power to Bengaluru.

Now, the lamp is still preserved by BBMP in the city, BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad tweeted, “The first electric street lamp in Asia was installed in #Bangalore in 1905. Today marks the 115th anniversary of the birth of electric street lamps in our city.”