This American company wants to move people to the edge of space

If space tourism is on your list of groups, here are some news that will excite you. A Florida-based startup is sending people to the edge of space beneath a soccer ball-sized high-performance balloon and a pressed capsule.

Space Space Perspective, the human space company, recently announced plans to launch it from the shuttle landing facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, with its first unmanned test flight scheduled in early 2021 which will include a range of search payloads.

“We are committed to radically changing the way people access space – to conduct much-needed research to benefit life on Earth and to influence how we see and communicate with our planet,” Jane Poynterer, founder and co-CEO said in a statement.

“Today, it is more important than ever that we see Earth as a planet, a spaceship for all mankind and our global biosphere.”

Space Perspective said, the Neptune spacecraft was developed from the ground up to maximize safety, accessibility and near zero emissions and routine operations around the world.

The company said that the pilot’s Neptune aircraft can take up to eight passengers called “explorers” on a six-hour flight to the edge of space and return safely, as there were only 20 people before.

It will transport people and search for loads on a gentle two-hour hike above 99 percent of Earth’s atmosphere to 100,000 feet, as it sails over the earth for up to two hours allowing passengers to share their experience on social media and with their fellow explorers.

Then Neptune makes a two-hour landing under the balloon and scatters, as the ship retrieves passengers, the capsule, and balloon.

To book a ticket for the six-hour trip, travelers may have to cough up an estimated $ 125,000, according to a report in Anchorage Daily News.

Reservations are already open on Space Perspective.