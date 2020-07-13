This may be the end of office wear

New reality to work from home Quickly re-calibrates the costume code for professional clothes, which creates problems for retailers selling formal office clothes.

Ascena did not immediately respond to the request for comment, and Tailored Brands declined to comment.

With more business calls and team meetings now taking place from the comfort of home, office wear is more comfortable. It is a transformation that has been going on for years, as employers in more studious industries such as financial services compete for talent with technology companies and startups that have their own relaxed business cultures.

‘Nail in the shroud’

This epidemic may have ended formality forever.

“The bankruptcy of Brooks Brothers is truly unbelievable,” said Jessica Kadmos, a New York fashion designer who most of her clients work in the finance industry.

Cadmus worked at Brooks Brothers earlier in her career, helping to create a customer concierge service for the company’s flagship store at Madison Avenue in New York. “The truth is that the attitudes of work clothes have been changing for a while, and sadly, the epidemic was the last nail in the coffin.”

Even before the national closure, Cadmus said its customers are attracted to a more relaxed business look. “There has been a tremendous shift towards informal business,” she said.

Goldman Sachs announced that its employees last year,Goldman Sachs announced that its employees You can start wearing office clothes . Wall Street has historically preferred collar shirts and suits.

“After that when Covid-19 was hit and people had to work from home, there was an absolute pause in the purchase of formal work clothes,” said Cadmus. “My customers are now focusing on polished slimming clothes, as the fit wasn’t right and comfort is the key.”

She said her male customers were searching for new shirts, but not pants. “They are not asking for sports coats, suits or shoes. They are just shirts,” she said. Women want necklaces, earrings and brooches instead of suits and dresses for a more refined look for video calls.

Some people do not change their sleepwear . In June, 47% of consumers said to the market research firm NPD they wear the same clothes for most of their day while at home during the epidemic, and nearly a quarter of them said they like to wear sportswear, pajamas, or pajamas most of the day.

“It is clear that people do not want to change to multiple clothes all day long, especially in these circumstances,” said Maria Rogulo, NPD clothing industry analyst. “It comes to blending and maximizing your wardrobe. They still want to look stylish to work, but they also want to feel comfortable.”

Designer Nicolas Harrison, whose clients include professionals in finance and other industries, admits that workwear is now less elegant.

And she said, “But I was pushing against it.” “For men, sports suits and coats provide an elegant and professional look. And let’s be honest, they are very tolerant and they hide many sins.”

For her, the model is somewhat acceptable at work. “Dark jeans, a button shirt, a sporty coat. You shouldn’t go too far because you work from home.” “Do not do?” Polo shirts or inappropriate clothes from college days.

And she said, “Fitness is the key even to the casual look, even for a Zoom call.” “With all the craziness happening in the world, the only thing you can control is your appearance. So why do you let yourself go?”