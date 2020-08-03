Governors across the country are urging the Trump administration to extend the deployment of the National Guard to help respond to the coronavirus before another deadline.

In late May, President Trump extended federal funding for the deployment of the National Guard until mid-August, saying at the time that the extension would help “states succeed in responding and recovery efforts.”

But in order to meet the safety requirements of Covid-19, Air Force and Guard support personnel will need to be demobilized by Friday, according to a defense official. This sounds the alarm among the conservatives who are preparing for the possibility of no extension.

“While we appreciate the administration’s support over the past few months, the short-term extensions and last-minute delegations have negatively affected and disrupted the country’s plans and operations,” the National Rulers Association said in a statement on Monday.

Governors strongly urge the president to authorize the extension of Part 32 today. The statement said that unnecessary delays in the extension of Chapter 32 create great challenges for countries and territories that are swelling in the midst of the crisis.

Title Case provides 32 federal funding for National Guard deployments across the country while allowing these forces to remain under the control of state governors as they assist in employing community test sites, and building test groups, among other activities.

CNN Friday reported The Trump administration is considering the extension. A Defense Ministry official told CNN that the Ministry of Defense expects to extend it, but is sitting in the White House.