Thomas Macias posted that he regretted attending a party. He died from the Corona virus the next day

Thomas Macias, 51, went to a barbecue last month near his community in Elsinore Lake, 70 miles from Los Angeles.

Soon after the party, he started feeling sick. His family said that on June 20, he posted an impressive Facebook message warning his loved ones about the dangers of the virus.

“I went out two weeks ago … because of my stupidity, I put my mother and sisters and the health of my family at risk,” he wrote. “It was a very painful experience. This is not a joke. If you had to go out, wear a mask and practice social spacing … I hope, with God’s help, that I can survive.”