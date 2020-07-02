Thomas Macias posted that he regretted attending a party. He died from the Corona virus the next day

Thomas Macias, 51, went to a barbecue last month near his community in Elsinore Lake, 70 miles from Los Angeles.
Soon after the party, he started feeling sick. His family said that on June 20, he posted an impressive Facebook message warning his loved ones about the dangers of the virus.
“I went out two weeks ago … because of my stupidity, I put my mother and sisters and the health of my family at risk,” he wrote. “It was a very painful experience. This is not a joke. If you had to go out, wear a mask and practice social spacing … I hope, with God’s help, that I can survive.”
A friend of the party attended, sick
His wife’s brother Gustavo Lopez told CNN that before the barbecue he was barely out. But he was incredibly social and felt isolated, and decided to visit his friends when the country lifted some restrictions, he said.
“Everywhere he went,” he said, “immediately make friends.” “He was missing his friends and he lost his family. So once they lifted some restrictions he felt free and unfortunately he went to this meeting to be with his friends and then that was the result.”
Lopez said that a friend at the party had contacted Macias to say he was infected with the Corona virus, and he was aware of the diagnosis when he attended the gathering but he did not think he could infect anyone because he had no symptoms.
“We understood that a man called him and said,” I was at the party, I knew I was positive, “Lopez said. I did not tell anyone. “I think the master was sorry for not telling everyone, and he was calling the people who were at the party to recommend a test for them.”
Macias was upset but blamed the error on the verdict, even by using his Facebook post to warn friends about the dangers of the virus. Lopez said that about 12 people attended the party were positive.
Riverside County has more than 18,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and about 460 deaths. It has the second largest number of cases in the state after Los Angeles County.
