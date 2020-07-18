Thorpe Park: A man “stabbed in his stomach” was stabbed

Photo copyright

Crowds were waiting to leave the park after the stabbing





A man was seriously injured in a stab at Thorpe Park after a fight between two groups.

The 20-year-old was cut off his stomach in a secret resort earlier. Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The park said the medical staff at the site were on site “within minutes”.

Police said the incident was not treated as linked to terrorism.

Visitors were closed inside the park while the police were present, with photos on social media showing crowds piling up as the bridge was encircled.

Secret police said that two groups of people were involved in an altercation on the bridge near the park exit.

“Track those involved”

The force added that a man was treated for a wound to his stomach while he was in hospital in serious condition.

Two men in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Insp Andy Greaves called on witnesses and said the officers were tracking “all who were believed to have been involved”.

He said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has video footage of this attack.

“The two groups of people were close to the exit inside the park on the bridge when the attack happened.”

Thorpe Park said in a statement: “On Saturday there was an incident in the resort of Thorpe Park where one guest was seriously injured by another guest.

“The health, safety and security of our guests is our first priority and we have not faced any accidents of this kind for over 40 years of work.”

The ambulance service in the southeast of the coast said that she was summoned to the park at about 16:50 GMT, after receiving reports of a person being injured in the abdomen. They treated one person who was taken to a hospital in London.