Thousands protest against the government’s treatment of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv

Ariel Shalit / AFP

Thousands of Israelis filled Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest the government’s handling of the coronary virus crisis, which angered over what they say is a serious lack of economic aid, mostly for self-employed people.

The protesters waved yellow and black marks, describing political leaders as “disconnected” and saying “enough”, while others held signs describing them as an “economic war” and calling on the government “to release the money.”

“We are tired of hearing promises and press conferences,” organizer Daniel Tender told CNN. “We want to see an action, we want to see money in our accounts like all over the world. The health problem is still very severe. The economic problems are worse. More severe than before.”

After the demonstration, some protesters tried to block roads in Tel Aviv and caused damage to public areas, according to police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld. Rosenfeld said that 12 suspects were arrested for causing public unrest and blocking roads, while three police officers were lightly injured.

Some context: The unemployment rate in Israel reached 21% on Sunday morning, according to the Israeli Employment Service, as new jobless claims were more than twice the number of people returning to work over the weekend. Since Thursday, 1,250 have returned to work, according to the state agency, but 2,853 have filed unemployment claims.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday morning that the government has approved up to 7,500 shekels (about $ 2,170) in “quick help” for business owners and freelancers with more steps in the future.

Netanyahu said in the weekly cabinet: “This support, this grant, does not depend on the legislation, and we are ordered to be enacted today, the button will be pressed until the money reaches the accounts in the next few days.” Meeting.

With the economy in such a fragile state, Netanyahu tried to avoid another complete shutdown, and instead used stricter social exclusion and domestic closures to try to contain the second wave of coronavirus in Israel.

And Israel appeared to be on track to contain a coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, when new cases fell to 20 a day in mid-May after almost complete national closure. But after two months, the incidence of new coronaviruses rose to more than 1,100 cases per day, which raised fears of another closure, as terrible economic prospects affected people.

Tourist guide Erez Deron says that demonstrators like him are tired of the many words but the lack of movement.

Deron told CNN: “The government deals only with small matters such as taxes and words with each other.” “[Netanyahu] Citizens did not see. He only cares about himself, and I’m really angry about the time they spend on stupid things. ”

During the first wave of coronavirus infection that started in late March, Netanyahu appeared on TV several nights to reassure the public that the country was working well in its fight against Covid-19 and that he had everything under control. His approval rates for coronavirus treatment increased, reaching 74% in mid-May when the worst seemed to have passed. As cases rise again in recent weeks, Netanyahu’s approval rating has dropped, falling to 46% last week.

The crisis and ensuing protests revealed the widening gaps within the Israeli national unity government.