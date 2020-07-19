Three people killed in a tourist bus crash in Canada

Dave McKenna, president of Banff Jasper Group, told CNN that an off-road ice explorer was involved in an accident on his way to the Athabasca Glacier on Saturday around 2 pm. MT (4 PM ET).
The Athabasca Glacier is located in Columbia Icefield, in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, about three and a half hours northwest of Calgary.
“I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to those who were injured in the accident yesterday,” McKenna said in an emailed statement.
The patients are in critical condition
The statement said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating the accident.
She said 24 patients were hospitalized and 14 were in critical condition. Ambulances and helicopters also responded to the accident.
“For those who lost a loved one in a bus crash yesterday in Columbia Icefields, know that we are here for you and keep our thoughts. We also wish full recovery to those who were injured. And for the first responders,” Thank you for your swift work and hard work. “
