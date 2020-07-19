Three people killed in a tourist bus crash in Canada

Dave McKenna, president of Banff Jasper Group, told CNN that an off-road ice explorer was involved in an accident on his way to the Athabasca Glacier on Saturday around 2 pm. MT (4 PM ET).

The Athabasca Glacier is located in Columbia Icefield, in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, about three and a half hours northwest of Calgary.

“I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to those who were injured in the accident yesterday,” McKenna said in an emailed statement.

The patients are in critical condition