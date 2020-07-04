Tiger Shroff: There’s extra pressure for the star’s son

New Bollywood star Tiger Shroff says that while life is easier for people than the movie industry, it also requires “redoubling the effort” out of the mysterious family shadow.

“I enjoy some memes and stories that people share. It is very interesting and it is good to talk about it,” said Tiger, constantly talking about his roles in movies.Instagram

“Being the son of my father, there is added pressure to be the son of a star. People think it’s so easy for us. I’m not lying, in a way that helps attract a little attention. It’s easier for the people who belong to the movie.” Tiger, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, added: “Industry, but Double the effort to do it on our own. I managed to get out of my father’s shadow. ”

The young actor also opened up about his parents’ reaction to social media comments on his looks in the early days of his career.

He said: “My dad has been working in this industry for 30 years individually. He has seen the highs and lows in the industry and protected me from it since his young age. Now, I’m there in the open, I became an easy target.”

Asked if he lost his calmness at all, he said: “I am angry but in myself when I cannot get a right opportunity or I cannot progress. I am cruel to myself at times for improvement.”

“In an industry where there is a lot of competition, finding one’s identity is very important. I want people to think of something that is synonymous with my name,” Tiger said to him while giving public films about the comedy dance sequence.

Speaking of how he dealt with criticism, Tiger said: “I like to return it to them through my work, and therefore, I take what they say seriously and take it athletically.”

He is fascinated by the entire world of the hero.

“I would have done anything to do a Spiderman. Since I was a kid, I had superhero type superheroes. I tried to drink their attributes and attributes,” he said.

Asked who he thought fit the roles of superheroes, Tiger said: “I think Hrithik Roshan would be perfect for playing Captain America because this super hero is the perfect hero and Hrithik is a perfect hero too. I feel that Ranvir Singh will succeed in a bull because he’s a very electric bull, He is also the god of thunder. “

On a personal level, Tiger said he is not a partisan.

“I am very embarrassed at social gatherings. I usually tend to stay away, not many party men nor am I a late person. I go to bed at ten as these clubs open around 10:30, he said on the Z Café” Starry Nights Gen Y “.