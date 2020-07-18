Tiger Woods 1-under-71 cards in the third round of the memorial

Woods, playing his first championship since February, He got 71 on the first day But he slipped again through the stadium with four over 76 on Friday, complaining that he was hampered by a sore back and admitted that “aging is not fun”.

Doubts were left that the 44-year-old master champion would be a dangerous force in the shortening and crowding season after a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Woods said his back was “much better” as he got four birds on his third tour and swung freely.

“I was moving better today and felt like I did it on the first day, so I could pass golf ball like I did on the first day,” Woods told the official PGA Tour website.