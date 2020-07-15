Tiger Woods pays tribute to the wonderful black life movement

Speaking before the memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Woods believes that the BLM movement is a way to advance society in his search for equality.

“I think the change is wonderful,” he told a news conference. “As long as we are making changes without hurting the innocent – and unfortunately it happened, I hope that will not happen in the future – but movement and change are great.

“This is how society evolves. This is how we grow. This is the way we move forward. This is the way we achieve equity. Unfortunately, we have lost innocent lives along the way, and we hope not to lose more in the future as we progress To a better social place. “