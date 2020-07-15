Tiger Woods pays tribute to the wonderful black life movement

Speaking before the memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Woods believes that the BLM movement is a way to advance society in his search for equality.
“I think the change is wonderful,” he told a news conference. “As long as we are making changes without hurting the innocent – and unfortunately it happened, I hope that will not happen in the future – but movement and change are great.
“This is how society evolves. This is how we grow. This is the way we move forward. This is the way we achieve equity. Unfortunately, we have lost innocent lives along the way, and we hope not to lose more in the future as we progress To a better social place. “
Silent and Different World
With golf tournaments returning without fans to prevent the spread of Covid-19, playing without spectators at the memorial tournament will be a “silent and different world” for Woods.
“I used to have a lot of people around me or even touching me, from green to starting,” said the 44-year-old.
“This is something I looked at and I said,” Okay, I’m really not quite comfortable with that, that whole idea. Let’s see how you’ll play first and let’s see how the round played, how it started, and I feel comfortable enough to get back here and play again, and I’m excited to do that. “
Joining Woods in Ohio will be world number one, Rory McIlroy, the five-time lead hero Phil Mickelson, the 2018 Bryson Deschambo Memorial champion and two major winners Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.
While praising the safety measures the tour set, Woods admits that traveling to the tournament is still a “risk”.
“This is the danger that I take on, the risks that we all bear now,” said Woods, shy of one of his 83 PGA Tour victories.
“The tour did a great job of protecting us and ensuring that we are all safe. But now it is your risk when you are out of your property and around individuals you do not know where they have been” and what they were doing.
“But the examination and testing that we did, and the protection that we tried to implement in the round showed that we had to make adjustments, but I was willing to carry them.”
