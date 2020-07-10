TikTok: Amazon says email asks staff to remove app ‘mistakenly sent’

Photo copyright

Amazon said that an email sent to employees asking them to remove the TikTok video sharing app from any mobile device that can access their company’s email was sent in error.

An internal memo sent to employees earlier on Friday said that employees should delete the application due to “security risks”.

Owned by a Chinese company, the app is under scrutiny due to concerns that data can be shared with China.

TikTok said it doesn’t understand Amazon’s concerns.

A company spokesman told BBC: “This morning the email was sent to some of our employees by mistake. There is no change to our policies at the moment regarding TikTok.”

But earlier on Friday, a note sent to employees seen by many news agencies stated that the app should be removed from mobile devices.

“Due to security risks, TikTok is no longer allowed on mobile devices that access Amazon email.

“If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by July 10 to maintain mobile access to Amazon email,” read.

TikTok said that the company had not received any communication from Amazon before the email went out.

BBC Business Correspondence Analysis Mary-Ann Rawson

One of the most downloaded mobile apps in the world, TikTok’s short video app that works with artificial intelligence has only increased in popularity while locking the coronavirus.

This caught the attention of the Trump administration – on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that she was considering a ban on Chinese social media apps.

Pompeo went so far as to say that TikTok users risk their own information and end up “in the hands of the CPC.”

TikTok is owned by the emerging Chinese company, ByteDance, which has made an effort to indicate that its CEO is American.

It has also publicly stated several times that it has never and will never share TikTok user data with the Chinese authorities.

On Friday, the company decided to suspend its operations in Hong Kong – a move designed to show its distance from the Chinese government.

But many people use their smartphones for entertainment and to access work email accounts.

TikTok exists on many personal smartphones, and with the increasing number of cyber security vulnerabilities being detected regularly in both Android and iOS mobile operating systems, Amazon may now be starting to worry about the app being used to sneak into devices.

“We still do not understand their concerns, and we welcome dialogue so that we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue to participate in our society,” Tiktok said.

TikTok was launched outside mainland China by Beijing-based ByteDance to reach a global audience. Its popularity during global coronavirus closings has increased by about 315 million people downloading the app in the first three months of this year, according to research firm Sensor Tower.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australian Member of Parliament recently suggested that the app needs more scrutiny about its data and privacy policies because it is based in China.

Pompeo prevented State Department employees from downloading the app and also suggested that it be blocked in the United States.