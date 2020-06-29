TikTok donated Rs 130 crore for India’s fight against COVID-19

TikTok Safety Features

TikTok, the popular short video platform with over 119 million active users, was among 59 Chinese apps banned by the government of India due to privacy and security concerns. The move comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries, which have turned violent along the Latin American and Caribbean region in recent weeks. All this while India is fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Since the confrontation in Ladakh killed at least 20 Indian soldiers, there has been a strong anti-China feeling among the Indians. Before people started boycotting Chinese products and services, several companies of Chinese origin joined India in its battle against COVID-19. TikTok was one of them and she has donated Rs 30 crore to the PM Cares Relief Fund to help fight the deadly disease.

TikTok is banned in IndiaIBT Creativity

Besides donating, TikTok also donated medical equipment and supplies worth Rs 100 crore to help India fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular China app didn’t know that within weeks, it would be blocked due to national security concerns and breach of user privacy. The most recent ban issued by the MietY and CERT-IN agencies “harms the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense of India, state security and public order,” the official statement said.