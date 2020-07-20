TikTok “Not Under Chinese Government Control”

Photo copyright

TikTok video sharing application denied the accusations that the Chinese government controlled him.

Theo Bertram, TikTok’s chief policy officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said he would reject any request from China to hand over the data.

“The suggestion that we are in any way under the control of the Chinese government is a complete and false error,” he told the BBC.

TikTok came under pressure from Washington over its future in the United States.

Its owner, ByteDance, based in Beijing but residing in the Cayman Islands, has held talks with the UK government on establishing its headquarters in London.

But the United States is considering banning TikTok and may only allow it to continue operating if it secedes from China and becomes a US company.

Committed to growing in the UK

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – who is visiting the UK this week – has claimed that TikTok users in the United States are at risk of their data ending “in the hands of the Communist Party of China”.

Mr. Bertram told the BBC Today program that TikTok had not made any decisions about its international headquarters, but added: “We are committed to further growth in the UK.”

He added that if TikTok was contacted by the Chinese government, “then we will definitely say no to any request for data.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of International Trade said: “ByteDance’s decision regarding its global headquarters is a commercial decision of the company.”

Mr. Bertram also denied the allegations that TikTok was lenient towards child lovers caught getting ready for the kids by applying it.

The Daily Telegraph said it had seen leaked documents It was found that users who found child correspondence in a sexual manner should commit three crimes before a permanent ban was imposed.

But Bertram said that TikTok changed its policy more than a year ago, and that it “absolutely does not tolerate” such behavior.

He said that any such jobs would be removed and the perpetrator informed.

The latest development comes with escalating tensions between the UK and China over the government’s recent decision to request the removal of Huawei 5G equipment from UK mobile networks by 2027.

There are fears that it could lead to the outbreak of a mutual economic war between the two countries.

“We are still assessing the consequences. This is a very bad decision,” Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming told Andrew Andrew’s program on Sunday.

TikTok employs around 1,000 people in Europe, most of them based in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Sunday Times reported that TikTok’s decision to build its UK headquarters has the potential to create 3,000 jobs.

The Chinese video sharing platform is very popular and the app has been downloaded 2 billion times.

India has already banned TikTok as well as other Chinese apps. Australia, which has already banned Huawei and telecoms equipment maker ZTE, is considering banning TikTok.