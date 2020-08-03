TikTok: Pompeo says Trump is cracking down on Chinese programs in the coming days

Photo copyright

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that US President Donald Trump will take action “in the coming days” against Chinese-owned programs that he believes pose a threat to national security.

Pompeo said that the popular video application TikTok was among the “feed data directly to the CPC.”

His comments came days after Trump said he was banning TikTok in the United States.

The company denied the accusations that it controlled or shared the data with the Chinese government.

Pompeo told Fox News that the action would be taken “regarding a wide range of national security risks presented by programs linked to the Communist Party of China.”

He said there are “countless” companies doing business in the United States that may pass information to the Chinese government. He said the data could include face recognition patterns, addresses, phone numbers and contacts.

“President Trump has said ‘enough’ and we will fix it,” he told Fox News.

Trump told reporters on Friday that he plans to sign an executive order to ban TikTok in the U.S., where there are up to 80 million active monthly users.

The app – mostly used by people under the age of 20 – is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

Several Republican senators supported a plan by ByteDance to strip US operations.

Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter: “What is the correct answer? Do you have an American company like Microsoft that takes over TikTok. Winning – keeps the competition alive and data out of the hands of the CPC.”

American tech giant Microsoft confirmed that it is continuing talks to purchase US TikTok operations.

The technology company said that Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s president, held talks with President Trump about the acquisition on Sunday.

Threats to take action against TikTok and other Chinese-owned programs come amid growing tensions between the Trump administration and the Chinese government on many issues, including trade disputes and Beijing’s handling of coronavirus outbreaks.