TikTok: The story of a social media giant

Photo copyright

Getty Images

President Donald Trump has warned that he will ban TikTok unless a U.S. company buys its US operations. So, how did the app attract millions of users but it was seen as a national security risk in just two years?

Alone he stands, a red gummy bear over a dimly lit stage, and Adele’s unmistakable sound of singing. Then, when the invisible crowd joins the next line, the camera searches to reveal hundreds of other gummy bears singing with someone like you.

She is silly, cute and very cute. And for the modern video app TikTok, it has achieved more than 15 seconds of millions marketing budgets.

It was published in December 2018, and it quickly achieved millions of views on the app, but more importantly, it was captured by thousands of imitators on other social networks.

The world has been alerted to the app and TikTok has since attracted a vibrant, creative and young audience of hundreds of millions.

Photo copyright

TikTok / @ davidkasprak Comment on the photo

Adele’s video sparked a trend on social media





The origins of TikTok are different from the fairy tale start story we have heard before. This is not an empire built by two friends and they have a great idea in their mother’s garage.

In fact, life started with three different applications.

The first was an app called Musical.ly, which was launched in Shanghai in 2014 but had strong American trade links and a healthy audience in this main market.

In 2016, Chinese tech giant ByteDance launched a similar service in China called Douyin. It attracted 100 million users in China and Thailand within a year.

ByteDance decided it was something and wanted to expand under a different brand – TikTok. So, in 2018 Musical.ly purchased, folded, and started TikTok’s global expansion.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Witness: What happens with TikTok?

The secret of TikTok lies in its use of music and a very powerful algorithm, which identifies the content that users love to see much faster than many other applications.

Users can choose from a huge database of songs, filters and movie clips to lipsync.

She has inspired some mega trends like Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road or Curtis Roach’s Bored in the House. The BBC News topic even became viral as the British made light of the daily briefings of coronaviruses.

Most people will spend most of the time on the For You page. This is where the algorithm places content in front of users, anticipating what they will enjoy based on the content they have already interacted with.

It is also the place where it shows content that it thinks can spread. The idea is that if the content is good, it will travel, regardless of the number of followers who have a creator.

Many TikTok communities have emerged, combined with the types of content you enjoy.

Other users, including LGBT and non-influential content creators, are on the platform to create informative or funny content for like-minded people.

TikTok’s growth and brotherly implementation Douyin was fast.

In July last year, apps already achieved 1 billion downloads worldwide, including 500 million active users. A year later, it has been downloaded over 2 billion downloads and about 800 million active users.

The app’s rapid growth has also put TikTok at the forefront of politicians’ minds. What does it mean for the Chinese application to become very quickly a large part of modern life?

Although the charges are vague, India and the United States have concerns that TikTok collects sensitive data from users that can be used by the Chinese government to spy. Every major Chinese institution was alleged to have an internal “cell” responsible to the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and mandated many of its agents to collect secrets.

India initially banned TikTok in April 2019, after a court ordered it removed from app stores amid allegations that it was being used to spread pornography. This decision was overturned on appeal.

When TikTok again banned, along with dozens of other Chinese-owned apps in June 2020, the Indian government said it had received complaints about apps “stealthily stealing and transmitting user data”.

The U.S. government opened a platform national security review in late 2019 thereafter Both a Democratic member and a Republican suggested that this be dangerous.

Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that TikTok was among a number of Chinese applications “feeding data directly to the CPC.”

The UK Office of the Information Commissioner and Australian intelligence agencies are currently checking the app but have not disclosed what they are looking for.

Of course, it is worth noting that relations between these countries are strained, as the United States differs with China over trade, Indian and Chinese forces have been involved in border clashes, and British opposition to new security laws in Hong Kong.

Exactly what TikTok does with the data.

We know from its privacy policy that it collects a large amount, including:

Watched and commented videos

Site data

Phone model and operating system

Keystroke rhythms when people write

It has also been revealed that she has read copy and paste clipboards to users, as well as dozens of other apps including Reddit, LinkedIn and BBC News, and nothing sinister has been discovered.

Most evidence suggests that TikTok data collection is comparable to other data-hungry social networks like Facebook.

However, unlike its competitors residing in the United States, TikTok says it is ready to offer an unprecedented level of transparency in order to alleviate some concerns about data collection and flow.

The new CEO of TikTok Kevin Mayer, a former American executive at Disney, has said he will allow experts to examine the symbol behind his algorithms. This is very important in an industry where data and symbols are closely protected.

However, concerns are not only about the data being collected, but also more theoretically – can the Chinese government force ByteDance to hand over the data?

The same concerns have been raised about Huawei.

China’s 2017 National Security Law compels any organization or citizen to “support, assist, and cooperate in the work of state intelligence.”

However, like the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, chiefs at TikTok have repeatedly said that if this happens, “we’ll definitely say no to any data request.”

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

According to Forbes Rich, Zhang Yiming is the founder of ByteDance





Another concern is the possibility of oversight, or the use of the application to influence public discussions.

TikTok is one of the first platforms that many young people will come to share social activity content.

In May, I promoted #BlackLivesMatter as a trend. But even as the hashtag attracted billions of views, there was criticism that black content creators were being suppressed and that the protest’s hashtags were hidden.

It is not the first time that TikTok’s algorithm has been criticized for its content selection method.

A report from The Intercept indicated that supervisors were encouraged not to prioritize Content from anyone considered “too ugly” or poor.

Last year, The Guardian reported this Controlled TikTok is politically sensitive, Including footage of Tiananmen Square protests and Tibetan independence demands.

Other reports from the Washington Post indicated that supervisors in China have the last word on whether the videos are approved.

ByteDance said these guidelines have since been abolished, and that all moderation is independent of Beijing.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Will TikTok be blocked?

However, discussions with Microsoft about the ability to purchase U.S. TikTok operations show that it has been one of the most important technology products for years.

TikTok has emerged as a meeting place for less than 25 years, while apps like Twitter and Instagram are seen as older users.

But for those who use TikTok to make their voices heard, the possibility of a ban looks like a loss.

Byte and Triller short video app competitors downloads have increased in the U.S. as users prepare themselves to jump.

But it seems that many will keep TikTok until the last minute – if that moment comes.