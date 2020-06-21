US President Donald Trump walks to the press before departing the White House on June 20, 2020 in Washington, DC, for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. - Donald Trump will defy the risk of triggering a coronavirus outbreak at his first reelection rally in months on Saturday, hoping the controversial Oklahoma event will instead reignite his misfiring campaign. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Top News

TikTok users fool Trump’s campaign on the Tulsa Rally

By Arzu / June 21, 2020
Perhaps many of those who have asked for tickets are trolling the president – a stunt mainly organized through the social media platform TikTok.
Last week, Trump chirp “Nearly a million people asked for Rally tickets on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma!” A local official said they expected 100,000 to appear near the square. On Saturday, however, registered attendees did not fill the Oklahoma Bank’s Tulsa Center circuit, which recognized the protesters on a first-come-first-served basis, and the Trump team left the president’s plans to speak to the “bypass” area outside the square.

A concerted effort was made on TikTok in the days leading up to Trump’s rally on Saturday, which encouraged people to register online for the free event and not to attend. TikTok is usually seen as a platform for teenage dance and not necessarily political action.

A Trump campaign official responded to the suggestion that such jobs played a turnout, telling CNN, “We’ve got 300,000 legal entries from Republicans who voted in the past four elections. [TikTok] Children. Fear of violent protests was. This is evident with the lack of families and children in the march. Usually we have thousands of families. “

While TikTok’s efforts seem to have greatly involved other teens and young adults, 51-year-old Grandmother Marie Joe Labe appears in Fort Dodge, Iowa, played a pivotal role in encouraging people to move to Trump’s website, and register to attend the event – Not to attend.

“Whoever wants us to watch this 19,000-seat hall is barely full or completely empty, book tickets now and let them stand alone on stage” Tell She then 1000 followers on TikTok.

Then, along with the designed dances, comedy dance, and prank on the schoolyard, Grandma’s claim has become her own challenge. Inspirational users have started publishing videos that also show they are recording the event. Similar posts on Instagram and Twitter scored thousands of likes.

A video, with over a quarter of a million views, has invited South Korean pop music fans in particular to join the phishing campaign. Music fans, known as K-pop, are a power on social media – they posted over 6 billion tweets in the past year alone. They have a history of taking action on social justice issues.

Earlier this month, Korean pop fans rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement, dumping “White Lives Matter” and other anti-black ratings.

Loeb, who said she worked for the previous South Bend campaign, Indiana, mayor Pete Bottigig’s campaign in Iowa last fall, told CNN that she made the initial call upon bothering that the rally was originally set to take place on Juneteenth, the feast that Commemorates the end of slavery in the United States of America.

Trump’s campaign rejected the effort last week. “The leftists are doing this all the time. They believe that if they sign up for tickets they will leave empty seats. It is not at all. Of the seats available in the march,” Irene Perrin, Trump’s deputy chief communications officer, told CNN on Tuesday. All they do is give us access to their contact information. “

Saturday night, as the pictures showed blank sections of the Korean Central Bank, Laupp Young people celebrated on TikTok. One young man said: “General Z can’t be stopped.” Books on TikTok.
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Tweet in Trump’s campaign director, Brad Parskall, “I was defeated by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign with fake ticket reservations and tricked you into believing that a million people wanted to unlock your microphone superior enough to pack a yard during COVID.”
Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist who ran John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, chirp, “American teenagers hit a brutal blow against realDonaldTrump. Teenagers across America asked for tickets for this event. Fools in the campaign boasted about a million tickets. Lol.”

TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, has attracted the attention of American lawmakers before.

Last year, Senator Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton urged the U.S. intelligence community to assess the national security risks of TikTok and other Chinese-owned platforms.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *