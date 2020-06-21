TikTok users fool Trump’s campaign on the Tulsa Rally

Perhaps many of those who have asked for tickets are trolling the president – a stunt mainly organized through the social media platform TikTok.

Last week, Trump chirp “Nearly a million people asked for Rally tickets on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma!” A local official said they expected 100,000 to appear near the square. On Saturday, however, registered attendees did not fill the Oklahoma Bank’s Tulsa Center circuit, which recognized the protesters on a first-come-first-served basis, and the Trump team left the president’s plans to speak to the “bypass” area outside the square.

A concerted effort was made on TikTok in the days leading up to Trump’s rally on Saturday, which encouraged people to register online for the free event and not to attend. TikTok is usually seen as a platform for teenage dance and not necessarily political action.

A Trump campaign official responded to the suggestion that such jobs played a turnout, telling CNN, “We’ve got 300,000 legal entries from Republicans who voted in the past four elections. [TikTok] Children. Fear of violent protests was. This is evident with the lack of families and children in the march. Usually we have thousands of families. “