TikTok users fool Trump’s campaign on the Tulsa Rally

A concerted effort was made on TikTok in the days leading up to Trump’s rally on Saturday, which encouraged people to register online for the free event and not to attend. TikTok is usually seen as a platform for teenage dance and not necessarily political action.
A Trump campaign official responded to the suggestion that such jobs played a turnout, telling CNN, “We’ve got 300,000 legal entries from Republicans who voted in the past four elections. [TikTok] Children. Fear of violent protests was. This is evident with the lack of families and children in the march. Usually we have thousands of families. “
While TikTok’s efforts seem to have greatly involved other teens and young adults, 51-year-old Grandmother Marie Joe Labe appears in Fort Dodge, Iowa, played a pivotal role in encouraging people to move to Trump’s website, and register to attend the event – Not to attend.
Then, along with the designed dances, comedy dance, and prank on the schoolyard, Grandma’s claim has become her own challenge. Inspirational users have started publishing videos that also show they are recording the event. Similar posts on Instagram and Twitter scored thousands of likes.
A video, with over a quarter of a million views, has invited South Korean pop music fans in particular to join the phishing campaign. Music fans, known as K-pop, are a power on social media – they posted over 6 billion tweets in the past year alone. They have a history of taking action on social justice issues.
Earlier this month, Korean pop fans rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement, dumping “White Lives Matter” and other anti-black ratings.
Loeb, who said she worked for the previous South Bend campaign, Indiana, mayor Pete Bottigig’s campaign in Iowa last fall, told CNN that she made the initial call upon bothering that the rally was originally set to take place on Juneteenth, the feast that Commemorates the end of slavery in the United States of America.
Trump’s campaign rejected the effort last week. “The leftists are doing this all the time. They believe that if they sign up for tickets they will leave empty seats. It is not at all. Of the seats available in the march,” Irene Perrin, Trump’s deputy chief communications officer, told CNN on Tuesday. All they do is give us access to their contact information. “
TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, has attracted the attention of American lawmakers before.
