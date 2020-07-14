Tom Bergeron does not return as a host of “Dancing with the Stars”

His longtime host, Tom Bergeron, on Monday published the news that he had not returned to the dance competition after 15 years in his role.

Host Irene Andrews will not be back.

The decision comes as ABC and BBC Productions, which produce the series, say they are heading into a “new creative direction”.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of dancing with the family of stars. As we begin a new creative direction, the show leaves with our sincere thanks and gratitude for his intelligence and the brand charm that helped make this show a success,” the companies said in a joint statement.