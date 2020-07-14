Tom Bergeron does not return as a host of “Dancing with the Stars”

His longtime host, Tom Bergeron, on Monday published the news that he had not returned to the dance competition after 15 years in his role.
Host Irene Andrews will not be back.
The decision comes as ABC and BBC Productions, which produce the series, say they are heading into a “new creative direction”.
“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of dancing with the family of stars. As we begin a new creative direction, the show leaves with our sincere thanks and gratitude for his intelligence and the brand charm that helped make this show a success,” the companies said in a joint statement.
On the statement, the statement said: “We appreciate all that I brought to the dance floor.”
“Fans have been rooted in it since it originally competed as a competition in 2010, and its humorous sense has become a hallmark of the show,” the statement added.
In a tweet, Bergeron described his tenure as “the most unexpected gift in my career.”
“I’m so grateful for that and made lifelong friendships. That’s what was said, now what am I supposed to do with all these glamorous masks?” he wrote.
Bergeron has been a host of “Dancing With the Stars” since the show started in 2005 and won an Emmy Award for his work.
Andrews hosted since 2014.
