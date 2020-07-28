Tom Cotton describes slavery as an “inevitable evil” in an attempt to prevent schools from teaching the 1619 Project

“We have to study the history of slavery and its role and its impact on the development of our country because otherwise we cannot understand our country. As the founding fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but Coton said to Qatar:“ The union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to place slavery. On the path to its ultimate extinction. ” Arkansas Democrat-Gazette In an article published on Sunday.

She drew cotton notes to the newspaper A. Fast backlash on social media , Prompting the senator to try to distance himself from them in a series of tweets in which he claimed to be citing the opinions of America’s founding fathers, rather than his own.

Cotton’s comments came after he introduced legislation prohibiting federal funds and granting professional development to schools studying the 1619 project, which was released last year and has since been developed into educational resources and curricula for use by teachers. It seems unlikely that the bill will garner any major attraction in the Senate.

Last week, Cotton described Project 1619 as a “revised, historical, racial narrative denying the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded. One cent of federal funding should not go to indoctrinate American youth with this left-wing garbage.”

Although the Founding Fathers were divided on the issue of slavery, with some possessing slaves while others opposed it, There does not seem to be a record Among any of them argue that slavery in the United States was a “necessary evil”. When asked to refer to the founding father who used the phrase “necessary evil” to describe the existence of slavery in founding the state, James Arnold, a cotton spokesperson, referred to the passage From the debate of Abraham Lincoln-Stephen Douglas in 1858, but he did not provide evidence that the founding father made this claim. Lincoln believed that the founding fathers put the institution of slavery in the United States on the path of “ultimate extinction”, a position he has often publicly mentioned. And he said that the phrase cotton uses is “really a shortcut to describing a complex set of attitudes of the founding generation which is not really accurate.” Adam Rothman, A Georgetown University professor of history who teaches lessons on slavery in the United States. Rothman added that “it is strange to ratify it retroactively.” Cotton later claimed Twitter He himself did not support the idea that slavery was an “inevitable evil”, but instead he cited the assumed opinions of the founders, a defense that the Thames writer behind the 1619 Project Quickly pushed back. I said, quote: “As the founding fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built.” The term “in the name of” refers to agreement. Moreover, if you mean by way of extinction an enslaved (population) increased from 500 thousand to 4 million in war Eligibility, she fought a war on slavery, then, well, “Nicole Hana Jones, a staff writer for The Times, wrote in response to Cotton’s tweet. Cotton stood by his defense while appearing on Fox News on Monday, reiterating his claim that he himself had not endorsed the situation. “Slavery, of course, is an evil institution in all its forms, and at all times in America’s past, or all over the world today,” he said.

Foran and Leam Asmelash of CNN contributed to this report.