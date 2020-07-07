Tom Hanks says wearing a mask should be very simple in his first TV interview since recovering from Covid-19

“The idea of ​​doing the part should be that simple,” said the 63-year-old actor on the Internet. Tuesday show In his first TV interview since recovering from Covid-19.

Hanks said: “Wear a mask, and a social dimension, wash your hands. This means that you contribute to improving your home, work, city, and community as a whole and this is a small thing.”

“It is a mystery to me how it was erased in one way or another from what should be rooted in our behavior all of us. Simple things. Do your part.”

The 63-year-old actor and his wife Rita Wilson, Both were positive in March , Both of whom are among the first celebrities to have declared themselves infected with the virus and shocked their fans.

While many people with coronavirus may not have severe or even asymptomatic symptoms, Hanks said we should not forget the fact that it “kills people.” As for their fights with Covid-19, Hanks said Watchman He and his wife had “very different reactions”. “My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, and she had a much higher fever than I was. I had body aches, I was very exhausted the whole time and I couldn’t focus on anything for more than that and Hanks told the British newspaper” from about 12 minutes. ” Hanks, who starred in the second World War movie “Greyhound” to be premiered on Apple TV +, said Americans needed the same kind of unified spirit they now had during the war. He said in “Today”, “There was a feeling (during World War II) penetration in all society, which was your role, we are all in this together.” Since recovering, Hanks has been Plasma donation Hoping it will be used for treatment research against Covid-19. in April, Hosted “Saturday Night Live” From his home, he jokes that he was a famous Canary in a coal mine when it came to virus.

CNN’s Frank Palota contributed to this report.