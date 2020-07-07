Tom Hanks says wearing a mask should be very simple in his first TV interview since recovering from Covid-19

Hanks said: “Wear a mask, and a social dimension, wash your hands. This means that you contribute to improving your home, work, city, and community as a whole and this is a small thing.”
“It is a mystery to me how it was erased in one way or another from what should be rooted in our behavior all of us. Simple things. Do your part.”
While many people with coronavirus may not have severe or even asymptomatic symptoms, Hanks said we should not forget the fact that it “kills people.”
“My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, and she had a much higher fever than I was. I had body aches, I was very exhausted the whole time and I couldn’t focus on anything for more than that and Hanks told the British newspaper” from about 12 minutes. ”
Hanks, who starred in the second World War movie “Greyhound” to be premiered on Apple TV +, said Americans needed the same kind of unified spirit they now had during the war.
He said in “Today”, “There was a feeling (during World War II) penetration in all society, which was your role, we are all in this together.”
CNN’s Frank Palota contributed to this report.
You may also like
Review “ Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado ”: all signals look good for Netflix’s look at the TV astrologer
Halle Berry no longer thinks about the role of transgender in the upcoming movie
Lyn Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of “slave Hamilton”
Charlize Theron was passed over for “Mad Max” was “a little bit heartbreaking”
The widow of Nick Cordeiro, Amanda Clotz, holds the last live broadcast on Instagram a day after his death from Covid-19