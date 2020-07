Tom Hanks: “Shame on you” if you don’t wear a mask

Now urging people to hide. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife were actress / singer Rita Wilson Two of the first celebrities to have declared themselves infected with the virus According to people, HanksNow urging people to hide.

He was quoted as saying, “There are only three things we can do to reach tomorrow: wearing a mask, social distance, and washing our hands.” “These things are very simple and very easy, if no one can find them by themselves to do these three basic things – I think it’s a shame for you.”

Hanks and Wilson – and quarantine – were diagnosed while in Australia in March.