Tom Hanks: “Shame on you” if you don’t wear a mask

By Muhammad / July 1, 2020

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife were actress / singer Rita Wilson Two of the first celebrities to have declared themselves infected with the virus According to people, Hanks Now urging people to hide.
Magazine reports Hanks talked about covering the face during a press conference for his movie “The Greyhound”. It debuted on July 10 on Apple TV +.

He was quoted as saying, “There are only three things we can do to reach tomorrow: wearing a mask, social distance, and washing our hands.” “These things are very simple and very easy, if no one can find them by themselves to do these three basic things – I think it’s a shame for you.”

Hanks and Wilson – and quarantine – were diagnosed while in Australia in March.

There he was doing some preproduction in the Elvis Presley movie from Baz Luhrmann where Hanks plays the role of director singer Colonel Tom Parker.

Wilson has set shows in the country to support her album.

The couple recovered and returned home, anxious Donate plasma in the hope of helping others.

Now Hanks is urging people to “do your part” to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He said during the press release of the movie he wrote in addition to the stars: “It is very essential. If you are driving a car, you are not traveling too fast, you are using the turn signal and avoiding hitting the pedestrians My Lord, this is logical.”

