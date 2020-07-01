Tom Hanks: “Shame on you” if you don’t wear a mask

He was quoted as saying, “There are only three things we can do to reach tomorrow: wearing a mask, social distance, and washing our hands.” “These things are very simple and very easy, if no one can find them by themselves to do these three basic things – I think it’s a shame for you.”
Hanks and Wilson – and quarantine – were diagnosed while in Australia in March.
There he was doing some preproduction in the Elvis Presley movie from Baz Luhrmann where Hanks plays the role of director singer Colonel Tom Parker.
Wilson has set shows in the country to support her album.
Now Hanks is urging people to “do your part” to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
He said during the press release of the movie he wrote in addition to the stars: “It is very essential. If you are driving a car, you are not traveling too fast, you are using the turn signal and avoiding hitting the pedestrians My Lord, this is logical.”
You may also like
Sia becomes a grandmother at age 44 after receiving the teenage son “Two Children”
MTV VMAs will happen as planned in New York City
“Dick Van Dyck Show” is still a remarkable achievement in Karl Renner’s long list
“ Hamilton ” review: Disney + fan movie gives front row seat worth waiting
Karl Rainer, the old comedian legend, has passed away at the age of 98