Tom Morillo of Rage Against the Machine introduced one of the guitars to a 10-year-old rock girl

“I look forward to hearing more of your music in the future. You have a lot of soul and here is a little spiritual strength to go along with.”
“Wow, from actual Tom Morello!” cried. “Thank you very much for this beautiful guitar – I can’t wait for the jam with you!”
The young multi-instrument musician released a video on May 31 of her role playing her own version of the rock band’s song, with signs labeled “Fighting Racism” and “Black Life” on her instruments.
John Nuchel, Nande’s father, described the situation as unrealistic and said the family was still “in shock and overwhelmed by Morello’s generosity.
“It was an honor to receive guitar from one of the greatest guitarists of all time,” Nandi told CNN. “I am very happy to help raise awareness about black lives, and help end racism! With love, respect, and equality for all.”
