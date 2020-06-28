Tom Morillo of Rage Against the Machine introduced one of the guitars to a 10-year-old rock girl
Tom Morillo of Rage Against the Machine introduced one of the guitars to a 10-year-old rock girl

By Muhammad / June 29, 2020

Now 10-year-old rocker gets some love from one of her favorite musicians, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who sent her his guitar after Watch its cover We applaud them 1999 “Guerrilla Radio”.
“Hi Nandi, this is Tom Morello. I would like you to get this guitar as a gift from me to you because you are shaking a bone and seeing someone shaking a bone when he is very young gives me hope for the future” Morello said in Video To the little rock miracle.

“I look forward to hearing more of your music in the future. You have a lot of soul and here is a little spiritual strength to go along with.”

Nandy, from Ipswich, England, can be seen watching the video with her hands in her mouth disbelieving before the case opens to reveal a new black mark from Fender Soul Power Stratocaster, Morello’s Signature guitar.

“Wow, from actual Tom Morello!” cried. “Thank you very much for this beautiful guitar – I can’t wait for the jam with you!”

The young multi-instrument musician released a video on May 31 of her role playing her own version of the rock band’s song, with signs labeled “Fighting Racism” and “Black Life” on her instruments.

John Nuchel, Nande’s father, described the situation as unrealistic and said the family was still “in shock and overwhelmed by Morello’s generosity.

“It was an honor to receive guitar from one of the greatest guitarists of all time,” Nandi told CNN. “I am very happy to help raise awareness about black lives, and help end racism! With love, respect, and equality for all.”

Nandi, who was outspoken in her support for the “Black Living Living” movement and fighting racism and injustice, too Received Custom purple Stratocaster fender. For each artist that creates an artist check-in, Fender makes a donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

