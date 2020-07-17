BG Armstrong, former Bulls goalkeeper and current agent of Derek Rose, was dazed by the extent of Tom Thibodo’s cooperation with his client.

Rose became the youngest player in the league at the age of 22 under Thibaudo’s supervision in 2011. Then Rose followed the coach from Chicago to Minnesota. Armstrong describes it as a “beautiful relationship”.

The factors that built their strong relationship are the reason why Armstrong believes he needs to get back on the sidelines to train Knicks, whom they consider to be their best candidate.

“I’ve always been impressed with how [Thibodeau] Coach, “Armstrong told the newspaper.” It brings fire and heat. And most importantly, he’s always ready for the game. He loves the game. He had an excellent career in this league. Made a life commitment to the game. I will be very happy for him [if he gets the job]”.”

Armstrong said that Thebodo and the former Knicks point guard were cut from the same fabric.

“From time to time, you find someone who matches your character,” said Armstrong, who hosts the “Pushinthru” podcast, to whom Thibodo was the guest. “Tom and Derek just got hit. They are pea pods. They are addicted to basketball. They love the game. They both love to compete. They had a unique understanding of each other.

“I saw these two people sit there and talk about basketball hours at the end. Coach Thiboudo loves basketball. There is no doubt about that. When you meet Derek, he loves the game. When you put these two together, you only have this chemistry and mutual respect for their passion for basketball.

“Derek will play basketball all day if he can,” Armstrong added. “Coach Thiboudo will watch the movie and coach the game all day if he can. It’s the most important thing in their life.”

Some Thibodeau watchers questioned whether he was so obsessed with basketball and whether the former Knicks assistant coach could use other ports. Thibodaud never married and had no children.

But maybe that’s exactly what Woebegone Knicks needs to do, which is a seven-year infinite clown show.

Armstrong said: “Thibs coach is one of the most extraordinary bright minds in this league.” “There is no doubt about that. He has respect for many people in this league he touched. He has always been someone who serves his players and fights for his players, and I know he respects his players greatly.

Although Thibodeau has been out of work since January 2019 after being dismissed by Timberwolves, Armstrong knows he’s not far from basketball. Indeed, Thibodeau visited many coaches and practices of their team last season. The 62-year-old from New Britain, Connecticut, also attended the Sloan Conference at MIT to accommodate himself in the analyzes.

“Regardless, he will find ways to be around the game,” Armstrong said. “He watched two games every night and went to visit coaches and multiple teams, and he was in close contact with all coaches. He is Omar. Some are playing or working as a coach. Some of us, this is what they do regardless of [employment]. He might have spent more time talking about the game than he was while training. He will speak basketball. Life has not changed for him. “

Thibodo scored in coaching coaches standing at 352-246, but he still faces criticism after his tenure in Minnesota expires 18 months ago despite breaking the qualifiers drought for 13 years.

Thibodeau is mandated to be in touch with Jill players while not adhering to the new pregnancy management principles. Theories abound that Rose’s enlargement may have caused his anterior cruciate ligament injuries. Rose is not thinking this way, according to his agent.

“It never happened to us,” Armstrong said. “Their record together speaks for itself. Everyone has the right to express his opinion. I understood. This is the work we are in. We live in a public life. But they will be friends for life.”

When Utah abdicated Rose in 2018, Thibudo signed him when she opened a point.

“Once the opportunity was given, he was in the first queue,” Armstrong said.

Rose fought a refreshing, refreshing season for Detroit, but he remained a year on his accord. If Thibodeau returns to New York, you can never count the returning Rose as well.

I never wondered [Thibodeau’s] “Understanding the game or knowing it,” Armstrong said, “will always be one of the best coaches in the league as long as there is talent.”