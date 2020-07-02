Tony Hodgell, a 5-year-old boy with artificial legs, raises a million dollars for the NHS
By Aygen / July 2, 2020

Tony Hodgell lost his legs after being mistreated by his biological parents as a newborn, leaving him in life support at a children’s hospital in London.

He set out to raise £ 500 for the same hospital by walking throughout June – but he broke that target almost immediately, raising £ 1.1m on his online fundraising page as of Wednesday.

Tony completed his career on Tuesday in front of a large crowd in his hometown of West Mulling, southeast England, and celebrated with his adoptive family.

“It is unbelievable that, just a few weeks ago, Tony could hardly take a few steps. He is a strong and resolute boy and we are very proud,” his mother, Paula Hadjel, told the Palestinian Authority News Agency news agency at the event. .

Tony just recently learned to walk with crutches but was inspired to complete the challenge after watching “Captain Tom” Moore, 100 years of veterans who have become national celebrities After raising more than $ 40 million in Britain’s National Health Service by doing 100 laps of his back garden, his JustGiving page says.
He has received support from a number of British celebrities, including Duchess of Cambridge, Former Prime Minister David Cameron And Chelsea player Caesar Azbelicueta. He raised money for Evelyn London Children’s Hospital, part of St. Thomas Hospital in central London, which his parents described as his “second home.”

“Paula was giving us regular updates and we were amazed at his progress,” Caroline Gormley, the assistant director of fundraising at the hospital, said in a statement.

“His strength and the generosity of everyone who donated will make such an amazing difference. He made everyone at Evelina London very proud.”

