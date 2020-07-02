Tony Hodgell lost his legs after being mistreated by his biological parents as a newborn, leaving him in life support at a children’s hospital in London.
He set out to raise £ 500 for the same hospital by walking throughout June – but he broke that target almost immediately, raising £ 1.1m on his online fundraising page as of Wednesday.
Tony completed his career on Tuesday in front of a large crowd in his hometown of West Mulling, southeast England, and celebrated with his adoptive family.
“It is unbelievable that, just a few weeks ago, Tony could hardly take a few steps. He is a strong and resolute boy and we are very proud,” his mother, Paula Hadjel, told the Palestinian Authority News Agency news agency at the event. .
“Paula was giving us regular updates and we were amazed at his progress,” Caroline Gormley, the assistant director of fundraising at the hospital, said in a statement.
“His strength and the generosity of everyone who donated will make such an amazing difference. He made everyone at Evelina London very proud.”
