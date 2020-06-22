Trailer for the movie “Hamilton” was released before the premiere of Disney +

A pictorial version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning music, created by Lyn Manuel Miranda, is scheduled to premier on Disney + on July 3.

The 60-second trailer, released on Sunday, shows a montage of scenes from the highly acclaimed drama, prepared for a mixture of the opening number for “Alexander Hamilton” and “Satisfied”.

Miranda highlights the main role and also introduces other members of the original cast, including Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos and Okieriete Onaodowan.

Miranda posted the movie trailer on Twitter with an explanation: “I hope you are always satisfied.”