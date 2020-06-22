Trailer for the movie “Hamilton” was released before the premiere of Disney +

A pictorial version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning music, created by Lyn Manuel Miranda, is scheduled to premier on Disney + on July 3.
The 60-second trailer, released on Sunday, shows a montage of scenes from the highly acclaimed drama, prepared for a mixture of the opening number for “Alexander Hamilton” and “Satisfied”.
Miranda highlights the main role and also introduces other members of the original cast, including Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos and Okieriete Onaodowan.
Miranda posted the movie trailer on Twitter with an explanation: “I hope you are always satisfied.”
“Hamilton”, which entered theaters in 2015, tells the story of the founding father of the United States Alexander Hamilton and addresses topics including immigration, the War of Independence, and the American financial system. She won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama 2016 and won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Music.
In May, a Diggs member, portraying Marquise de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in production, admitted that he was “afraid” of the musical + at Disney +.
He said: “I have never seen myself doing this before, and this is still the thing that most people talk to me about which I have done. One of the only reasons I can afford this kind of interest is that I have not seen it.” Entertainment Weekly.
“At some point, I will have to watch it and deal with my own feelings about this, and this is complicated for me.”
