Train your mind to think more critically with this online class

IQ can be hereditary, but the ability to think critically is not. To acquire the kinds of reasoning skills needed to get a desirable job, solve a problem quickly, or simply be the smartest person in the room is a type of practice, all you need are the right frameworks and techniques that you can rely on when the time comes.

This is exactly what Timothy Kenny does in his Thinking Skills Pack, a set of four major digital courses that help people think smarter. Kenny is the author of The Entrepreneur’s Quick Learning book and has taught students at Harvard Innovation Lab and Tufts University Entrepreneur Association, among others. Kenny is most focused on accelerating entrepreneurship, through critical thinking strategies. So if anyone is a good teacher of the Thinking Skills Mastery Package, then Kenny is.

During the four main courses (focusing on basic thinking skills, mental mathematics, creative thinking strategies, and how to read body language), students are exposed to multiple perspectives, frameworks, penetration, and practical tools. These in turn become valuable for real-life applications, especially during job interviews, creative brainstorming sessions, and sales charts. Suppose, for example, that you know how the body language works as a microcosm of the language. Understanding it can help you determine a customer’s reluctance to deal, critical thinking about why they feel uncomfortable, and help you negotiate in a smarter and accurate manner.

Tens of thousands of students can attest to the package’s ability to help them navigate and think creatively in different situations. For example, a student from the Mastering Thinking Skills course notes that “open-minded, useful and relevant methods taught” in the course “work well for those who have a serious intention to become more creative”.

Those who need expert advice on critical thinking or who want a handy toolkit for the most difficult business situations in life can now access the Ft Thinking Skills package. Timothy Kenny for $ 21.99.

Buy now