Transfer rumors: Coulibaly, Bukitino, Skrinyar, Hakimi, Moreno, Taglevico
Top News

Transfer rumors: Coulibaly, Bukitino, Skrinyar, Hakimi, Moreno, Taglevico

By Arzu / June 29, 2020

Liverpool It is said that she moved before City of Manchester In the race for Naples Senegal’s defender Kalido Coulibaly, 29, by presenting Croatian defender Diane Lovrin, 30, as part of his move. (Tutosport, across the sun)