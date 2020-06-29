Transfer rumors: Coulibaly, Bukitino, Skrinyar, Hakimi, Moreno, Taglevico

Liverpool It is said that she moved before City of Manchester In the race for Naples Senegal’s defender Kalido Coulibaly, 29, by presenting Croatian defender Diane Lovrin, 30, as part of his move. (Tutosport, across the sun)

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta says the club is in “advanced negotiations” Borussia Dortmund Ashraf Al-Hakimi Real Madrid Morocco, a 21-year-old defender, is close to a possible move to the Italian League. (Goal)

Marota says Inter It is also working to extend the loan Manchester United Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, 31, but the talks prove difficult. (Sky Sports Italy, via Mirror)

Chelsea A payment has already been granted Ajax With Eric Ten Hag, who proposes Argentina’s 27-year-old defender Nicholas Tagliafico and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Unana, 24, he can leave the club this summer, while the 23-year-old Dutch midfielder Donnie Van de Beck, Manchester United Aim, can also be on his way out.(Expression)

City of Manchester It is set for signature Juventus Spanish striker Pablo Moreno, 18, is in a barter deal that will see Portuguese winger Felix Correa, 19, in the opposite direction. (Goal)

“Lampard shows his steel” Phil McNulty sees the ideal Chelsea re-run under Frank Lampard

Barcelona Brazilian midfielder Arthur, 23, signed a five-year contract to join Juventus For 72.5 million pounds, with Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 30, set to move in the opposite direction for 60 million pounds. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa Captain Jack Greelish, 24, is getting closer to moving Manchester United After buying a home in North West England. (Expression)

villa He will stay with his coach Dean Smith until the end of the season, despite a series of six defeats in eight games. (Telegraph – Subscription required)

intermilan Sales of Slovak defender Milan Skriniar, 25 years old, are considering this summer with City of Manchester Among those interested. City striker Sergio Aguero, 32, may be part of a possible deal. (Calciomercato – in Italian)

Benfica Interested in setting the ex Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino, their new coach. The 48-year-old has been unemployed since last November. (Register – in Portuguese)

Southampton England goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 32, will be allowed to return Celtic To obtain another loan throughout the season if they can contract French midfielder Olivier Neccham, 24, from the Scottish champions as part of the deal. (Sun)

Celtic He will move to 33-year-old Joe Hart, formerly Number One, who will leave Burnley At the end of this month, if they can’t make a deal with Forster. (Daily record)

Ivory Coast and the former Chelsea Forward Salomon Kalou, 34, whose contract ended in Hertha Berlin At the end of the season, he is about to agree to a free transfer to the Brazilian side Botafogo. (Yahoo Sports)

Turin Willing to sell Nigerian defender Ola Aina with Everton And West Ham Among those interested in 23 years. (Inside futbol)

18-year-old American wing Conrad de la Fuente signed an extension of the contract in Barcelona That will see his release requirement rise to 100 million euros (91 million pounds) if he creates the first team. (Such as)