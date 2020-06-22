Transfer rumors: Jimenez, Kurzawa, Messi, Coulibaly, Vertongen
Top News

Transfer rumors: Jimenez, Kurzawa, Messi, Coulibaly, Vertongen

By Arzu / June 22, 2020

Chelsea Can turn their attention to it Paris Saint-Germain Left-back Levine Kurzawa, 27, if he cannot sign Leicester English international Ben Chilwell, 23. (Expression)