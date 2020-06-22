Transfer rumors: Jimenez, Kurzawa, Messi, Coulibaly, Vertongen

Chelsea Can turn their attention to it Paris Saint-Germain Left-back Levine Kurzawa, 27, if he cannot sign Leicester English international Ben Chilwell, 23. (Expression)

Barcelona Negotiations on a new two-year deal opened for Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, on Wednesday. (Marka)

Juventus Ready to provide Italian defender Danielle Rogani, 25, and Italian winger Federico Bernardi, 26, to Wolves In an effort to cut the cost of a deal for Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, 29. (Tootosport)

Liverpool He has made a bid of 54 million pounds Naples And Senegalese defender Calido Coulibaly. The 29-year-old is also interesting for Manchester United and Chelsea. (Corriere dello Sport)

Rome Have exhibited Tottenham Belgium defender Jean Vertongen, 33, has a two-year contract with season three. (Il Messaggero, via mail)

Everton Have joined the race to sign Real Valladolid Defender Mohamed Salisu, 21 years old. The Ghanaian, who has a £ 10.8 million release clause in his contract, is also interesting for Southampton and Manchester United. (Mail)

Everton French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 30, will leave Goodison Park after passing medical treatment in the French Ligue 1. Nice. (Sky Sports)

PFC Slavia Sofia He says an agreement has been reached City of Manchester To complete the signature of the Bulgarian midfielder Philip Krastev, 18 years old. (Manchester Evening News)

a Birmingham City An official relinquished his seat to allow Mother Jude Bellingham to watch the championship match in West Broome. The midfield player, 16 years old, is required by Manchester United And Borussia Dortmund.(Mail)