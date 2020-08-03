Transporting Andra Covid patients in a garbage truck; CM-Chand Chandrababu Naidu condemns viral video

Garbage truck used to transport Covid-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh

In a terrible accident, health workers in Andhra Pradesh state were seen bringing patients with coronavirus in a garbage truck. The former Prime Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrapapu Naidu shared a video of the video of the accident that occurred in the Physianagar area Sunday evening (2 August).

The video sparked a lot of social media outrage with internet users attacking Andra State Prime Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Expressing his disappointment with the authorities about the transportation of three patients with suspected 19 Covide in a garbage truck to a hospital in Andhra Pradesh, the President of the Progressive Democratic Party said: “Awful! A hospital in a“ garbage cart ”(sic).

Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the incident and continued to ask: “You don’t know about coronaviruses, but incapacitated patients may develop other serious diseases. Why aren’t they treated like humans?”

Here’s Twitterati reaction to the accident:

A Twitter user said: “One of the worst marketing managers ever, astonished Pradesh and a completely selfish person in all respects, really surprised how just the average man voted for peanuts, it destroys the AP name all over the world.”

Another person wrote, “Although cleaned, it only aims to carry garbage. It is very sad to see the state’s AP have reached this position, forcing the use of garbage vehicles to transport ambitious patients. I definitely blame the government for this. This It shows the worst job for the government. “

A Twitter user asked: “What happened to the 108 ambulances that were recently purchased and distributed. They were launched in great style.”

Viral video warrant, investigation warrant

The viral video has garnered over 41,000 views on Twitter. After the accident, Dr. Ramana Kumari, medical and health officer in the Physianagar area, said she would request an investigation.

“The preliminary information indicates that this accident probably occurred two days ago on Friday,” Dr. Ramana Kumari told INA news agency.

Commissioner Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat JR Appala Naidu issued a statement. “On the orders of the esteemed district collector, I conducted an investigation. I learned that the garbage truck is used to carry sodium hypochlorite, bleaching powder and 20kg salt required to bury the dead corona.” Quoted by ANI.

He was quoted as saying, “The people who were seen in the car are not coronal patients. This car was never used to transfer coved patients. Municipal employees have not transferred any coved patients to the garbage truck. I report these results to the district mosque.” ANI saying.