Travelers’ Championship: 5 players withdrew from the PGA Tour event due to possible exposure to the Coronavirus

Koepka # 4 withdrew in the world after his positive test for Covid-19, and Simpson, who won RBC Heritage last week, withdrew.Of “abundance of caution” after a family member was positive,

Brooks Quebec, 30, said he had decided to withdraw to protect his rival colleagues and all participants in this week’s passenger championships.

Despite three positive tests, Monahan announced that the tournament, due to begin on Thursday in Connecticut, would go ahead as scheduled without fans present.

“I think we all need to remind ourselves that we all learn to live with this virus and we all need to learn to live with this virus, as individuals, as family members, and certainly within our business. It is very clear that this Monahan said,” The virus is not going anywhere ” .

The organizers of the PGA Tour assured the fans that it “will continuously enhance all players, academies, employees, and property support personnel at PGA Tour events to adhere to social distance and other safety protocols that reduce risks”, according to a statement.

New coronavirus cases don’t seem to worry English golfer Justin Rose much.

“I still feel safe and great procedures are in place,” Rose told CNN without Riddle. “This is where I think golf has an advantage over other sports. We are not in close contact with our competitors. There are many golf clubs open now around the world with some procedures and precautions in place, and I hope this will be of benefit to us, but we need To men to continue to maintain their safety and health. “

PGA’s insistence on setting up the tournament as planned comes as the United States sees an increasing number of new coronavirus infections. At least 25 states have higher rates Of the new cases compared to last week, some states, such as Florida, experienced record highs for new coronaviruses per day.

From Clemson University to Oklahoma State University, an increasing number of undergraduate athletes across the country are experiencing positive results. It was reported last week that many soccer players with Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texas had positive results.