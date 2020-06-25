Trump administration claims that Huawei “backed by the Chinese army”

Photo copyright

Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Defense has decided that 20 major Chinese companies, including Huawei, are either owned or supported by the Chinese military.

The list, seen by US media, includes Hikvision, China Telecoms, China Mobile and AVIC, video surveillance company.

This decision may lay the groundwork for new US financial sanctions against companies.

It comes as the United States pressured other countries, including the United Kingdom, to ban Huawei for national security reasons.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) understands that the list has been published to inform congressional committees, American companies, investors and other potential partners of Chinese companies about the role these companies may play in transferring sensitive technology to the Chinese army. The list is also likely to grow.

Under US law, the Department of Defense is required to track down companies “owned or controlled” by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army operating in the United States.

The Pentagon has come under pressure in recent months from lawmakers from both Democrats and Republican parties to publish and update the list.

Urging Senators to Review Policies

In November, US Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Schumer wrote to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross requesting an update of U.S. policy reviews mandated by the Export Control Reform Act 2018 and the National Defense Authorization Act 2019.

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Senator Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton called on the Commerce Department to investigate whether China is stealing American technology with military applications





In the messageSenators stressed their concerns about the risk of exporting critical US technologies to companies with Chinese ties.

They also asked why the Ministry of Commerce was slow to complete the export control reviews imposed by the two laws.

Senators stressed the need to conduct reviews to assess whether the Chinese Communist Party was stealing American technology with military applications, as well as whether it was recruiting Chinese companies to harness emerging civilian technologies for military purposes.

“What is the status of this review and the implementation of the results? Will this review identify specific sectors of the American economy that the Chinese target for espionage and forced technology transfer efforts? Will it adjust the scope of controls for end military uses?” Mr. Cotton and Mr. Schumer wrote: “End users in China? Will you make the results of this review public? “

“We encourage you to conduct these mandatory reviews as quickly and fully as possible. We thank you for your time and interest in this important issue of national security.”

The White House has already taken several steps against Huawei and other Chinese companies, including preventing U.S. companies from selling some technologies to them without permission. The administration also said that its trade war with China, which resulted in billions of dollars in tariffs, was in response to the theft of American trade secrets.

But she has faced calls from some in Washington to act more aggressively.

Huawei has objected to the US allegations against it as “baseless allegations”.