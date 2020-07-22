Trump at a press conference says that the Covid crisis “will unfortunately get worse before it gets better”

The president’s appearance in the late afternoon in the White House briefing room was designed to highlight a more leadership role for Trump, who was largely absent in discussing the country’s health crisis and saw poll numbers drop as a result.

At a news conference that lasted about 30 minutes, Trump again said he believed the virus would disappear, and insisted that the US response to the epidemic was “much better” than elsewhere.

But he also offered more realistic projections that his advisors hope to make him look like an alert minded leader.

“Unfortunately, it will probably get worse before it gets better,” Trump said, echoing what he said in early April about “harsh” two weeks ago.

He continued to offer late encouragement to wear masks, at some point, pulling his dark blue face, claiming that he had no problem attaching it (although he did not do so during the briefing).

He said: “Whether you like the mask or not, it has an effect,” adding later: “I am used to the mask.”

Trump appeared on the podium himself, without being accompanied by any of the health experts who make up the White House antivirus task force. About an hour before Trump entered the cameras, Dr. Anthony Fossey told CNN that he had not been invited to participate.

A person familiar with the matter said that Fauci was initially expecting to appear at the press conference. But, on Monday and Tuesday, White House aides indicated it was unlikely that the revived presidential briefings would include administration officials.

When asked about the reason for this, Trump insisted on Tuesday that Dr. Deborah Brix, a White House antivirus force expert, was listening “outside” directly.

With the return of press conferences, Trump and his aides hope to avoid angry explosions and winding zigzags that have become the hallmark of their first round earlier in the epidemic.

They were not able to completely avoid unfortunate distraction on Tuesday. Trump was asked about Gizlan Maxwell – who is accused of recruiting, torturing and sexually assaulting minors – Trump said he “wishes her well” and mentions her and her partner Jeffrey Epstein meeting in Palm Beach.

Trump also contradicted his journalist secretary, Kylie McKinney, who told reporters during her private briefing earlier in the day that Trump was sometimes tested for coronavirus detection several times a day.

“I don’t know more than one,” Trump said. “I would, on average, do a test every two, three days, and I don’t know what time I did two days in one day, but I could see it happening.”

However, his press conference fulfilled the aides ’expectations lengthwise, as he became much shorter than some of his previous forays of nearly two hours.

Trump has made few complaints about how to cover up his response, unlike the spring sessions that were often full of complaints about the news media.

“If you watched American TV, you believe that the United States was the only country to participate and suffer from the Chinese virus,” Trump said. “Well, the world is suffering badly.”

Whether Trump maintains the relatively discreet tone he set up on Tuesday remains to be seen, and there are still few indications that a more robust national strategy to fight the virus in the near future.

Before Tuesday, Trump largely adopted a strategy to ignore the epidemic in public. He has not had a virus event for more than two weeks.

This led to a sharp decline in his political standing, as he strained the Americans in dealing with the epidemic. The president’s political advisers warned him that his approach to the health crisis was badly hurting him.

Therefore, Trump announced on Monday that he would resume regular public briefings after stopping it in April and declaring it a waste of time. Trump is expected to hold briefings several times a week, but not on a daily basis as it was earlier this year.

There is still an internal divide over whether it would be wise for Trump to take the stage and discuss the virus in a high-level venue like a White House press conference.

Some other aides mentioned how hard it was to fight to persuade Trump to end briefings in April when he suggested that sunlight and swallowing antiseptics could help treat coronaviruses.

People familiar with the discussions said that aides had discussed for weeks Trump’s re-briefings – although the president himself was not quite convinced that resuming it was a good idea.

Trump insisted that using his platform to focus exclusively on coronavirus would be a mistake and could signal to the country that his response has so far failed. But top allies – including Vice President Mike Pence, and his weekend golf partner Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and White House counselor Killian Conway – advised him that the lack of an issue ahead was the main cause of his political problems.

In order to persuade him, the aides developed a settlement: his briefings could cover a range of topics, not just the epidemic.

Some have pushed the White House Communications Office to hold briefings outside of the White House, as in the headquarters of health agencies, to keep them more focused. But on Tuesday he returned to his familiar environment: James Brady’s Briefing Room.

This story was updated with additional developments on Tuesday.