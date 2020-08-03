Trump calls for the expulsion of the highest-paid official for outsourcing

President Trump on Monday called for the overthrowing of the highest-paid federal worker, Tennessee Valley Commission Chief Jeff Lyas, noting his plans to outsource India’s jobs.

Trump signed an executive order at the White House to prevent TVA plans from outsourcing tech jobs and said he was unhappy with Lyash, who earned $ 8.1 million last year.

“The board must work to ensure that the CEO does not get a luxury compensation package when he also leaves,” Trump said. “But he gets $ 8 million a year, and I can think of about 100 percent of the people I know will take over this job.”

“He gets $ 8 million a year, so that was just a series of deep swamp matters that are happening which is a shame … so let this serve as a warning to any particular federal council. If you betray American workers, you’ll hear two simple words,” Trump added. Fired. You’re Fired.'”

Trump has said he wants to know how much other TVA board members earn. Many executives earn far more than the US Presidential salary of $ 400,000.

Trump made his first public comments on television in April at a White House press conference, in response to Washington Post reports that some members of his administration wanted to cut Lash’s salaries in potential infrastructure legislation during the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump told the newspaper at the press conference that he would support “a lot of downsizing.” Some Democrats also support curbing executive wages.

TVA is a federally owned electricity provider that controls dozens of dams built during the Great Depression as a job program. It also has three nuclear power plants. The agency was on its way to outsourcing hundreds of jobs to India this year.

The White House said that the executive order signed by Trump on Monday seeks to ask federal agencies to prioritize the employment of Americans. She said the drive for the request is TVA outsourcing plans.

“This executive order comes after the federal-owned Tennessee TVA (TVA) announced that it will entrust 20 percent of its technology jobs to companies based in foreign countries,” the White House said in a statement. “TVA’s work can cause more than 200 highly skilled American technicians in Tennessee to lose their jobs for low wages, and foreign workers hired with temporary work visas.”