Trump campaign says `` TikTok spy on you '' in new Facebook ads

President Trump’s re-election campaign increases pressure on TikTok.

The campaign this week displayed ads on Facebook claiming that the popular Chinese-owned social media app is spying on its users, and is linked to a survey asking respondents whether to be banned in the United States.

One of the ads read: “TikTok spy on you,” saying the app “caught in the red offense” by spying on the users’ clipboard and watching what they write.

TikTok criticized Facebook for showing a Trump campaign ad, saying that the social networking giant “is taking money for a political ad that is attacking a quite competitor while preparing to launch a replica of TikTok.”

Instagram on Facebook will launch a new service in the coming weeks that copies the very popular TikTok features. Instagram Reels, like TikTok, allows users to make 15-second videos on music.

TikTok claimed that its alleged monitoring of user keystrokes was in fact a “feature designed to identify unwanted repetitive behavior” and not an intended breach of privacy.

The company faces intense scrutiny in Washington over concerns that China might force it to hand over user data.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was “definitely looking” to ban Chinese social media applications, including TikTok. India banned TikTok and other Chinese apps in June.

TikTok said it never provided user data to China and would not do so if requested, saying in a statement that it “has no higher priority than promoting a secure application experience that protects the privacy of our users.”

