Trump cancels the Florida Republican Conference as the virus escalates

President Donald Trump canceled the Florida Republican Conference, citing the epidemic, with coronavirus cases in the United States exceeding four million.

“It is not the time for that,” he said, adding that he would still deliver a speech of agreement in a different form.

Sharif in Jacksonville this week warned that the city is not ready for the political camp next month.

A few hundred Republican delegates will gather in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In this half-day event on August 24, the president will be formally nominated by his party to be the benchmark in the November presidential election.

What did the president say?

Trump said at a White House news conference on Thursday that safety was his main concern in canceling the four-night splendor.

“It is a different world, and it will take some time,” the president said, adding that he “felt it wrong” to endanger tens of thousands of those present.

“We did not want to take a risk,” he told reporters. “We must be vigilant. We must be careful and we must set an example.”

Trump switched the site to Florida after the North Carolina Democratic Governor in May insisted on limiting the crowd size at the planned Republican conference, noting the social dimension.

Opinion polls indicate Trump is facing an uphill battle for a second term in office amid criticism of his handling of the epidemic.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Reopening US schools “makes our children guinea pigs”

What is the reaction?

Democratic Party officials ridiculed the president about his announcement. They will hold a near-virtual conference in August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump’s rival, Joe Biden, will formally accept the party’s nomination.

One Democratic strategist involved in conference planning said: “I wonder who will have a better deal – the party that recognized the restrictions early and was planning to produce mostly virtual / digital television to benefit from the prime time audience of millions, or clowns who continue to move them from one place to another They have no concrete plan for a month. “

In a “distant from society” conversation published Thursday, Biden and his former boss, former President Barack Obama, poured contempt on Trump’s deviation from blame in March – “I don’t take responsibility at all” – when asked about the delay in the Covid-19 test.

Mr. Biden, the former US Vice President, said in their recorded conversation last week: “Can you imagine standing when I was president, saying:” It is not my responsibility?

Obama replied: “These words did not come out of our mouths when we were in power.”

What is the national image?

In addition to passing four million confirmed cases on Thursday, the United States recorded more than 144,000 Covid-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, California in New York – the former epicenter of the outbreak in the United States – passed the most confirmed case of 409,000.

On the same day, Missouri, North Dakota and West Virginia broke records in most new cases within 24 hours.

Alabama, Idaho, and Texas recorded new highs in daily deaths.

Across the United States on Wednesday, a total of 69,707 new cases of the virus were recorded.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats in Congress are negotiating a deal to pass the fifth economic stimulus package. The price of the card for the previous four is $ 3 trillion (£ 2.4 trillion).