Sailing into a perilous political moment, Trump continues to seize the growing cultural divides in a way he believes will appeal to voters interested in safety and order – despite surveys that have shown widespread rejection of how he handles ethnic relations.

While distributing wanted posters from suspected terrorists on his feed on Twitter and warning those who sprayed red paint on George Washington statues to surrender, Trump is also stoking ethnic tensions with the language and rope that swung into days of discriminatory politics and fears of devastated neighborhoods.

The effort was mostly made on Trump’s Twitter page, which over the weekend featured a video of a Florida supporter chanting “White Power”. Trump later removed him, although he left a video clip of two white St. Louis homeowners protecting their stone palace with firearms while the Black Life March had passed.

Even outside Twitter, aides say Trump has been focusing too heavily on meetings on issues surrounding statues and monuments – not on the coronary pandemic or intelligence that suggests Russia pushed the Taliban to kill U.S. forces. He instructed administration officials to also focus on this issue, and the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that it had formed a task force “to protect antiquities, monuments and American statues.”

Some political advisers to President Trump fear of distracting attention from the actual health and economic crises facing the country and the exclusion of moderate swing voters who have evolved their views on the race in the past given the Confederate monuments as “history”.

But Trump insisted that the issue is a winning issue for him and refused to change course.

“This is a battle to save our country’s heritage, history and greatness!” Posted on Tuesday, using the hashtag # MAGA2020.

Surveys have shown that voters now largely reject Trump’s handling of race, including the vast majority of women. 64 percent of women said in a New York Times / Siena poll last week that they reject how Trump deals with ethnic relations.

Despite these numbers, Trump has shown no desire to change course. This week he has publicly sided with those who want to preserve traces of America’s racist past – including Tuesday Threat of veto against defense clearance package If an item included to rename some military bases to honor Confederate leaders.

“I will use the right of veto against the draft mandate of the law of the defense if the amendment Elizabeth Pocahontas Warren (of all people!), Which will lead to rename (in addition to other bad things!) Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other military bases, which won them Two world wars, in the bill! “Trump wrote.

Trump also denounced the decisions to remove the names of Woodrow Wilson and John Wayne from the buildings, and made a comprehensive effort to punish people who sabotaged national monuments.

The issue of black life

On Wednesday, the president was outraged by a plan recently announced by New York City officials to paint the phrase “black life” in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. It will be the second time that words appear in all caps outside of Trump’s homes. The mayor of Washington drew the term in big yellow letters on a street near the White House last month.

Mayor Bill de Palacio said on Wednesday that work on the plan will start in the coming days. Prior to that day, the New York City Council approved the budget cuts include one billion dollars for the city police department.

“New York City cuts the police by $ 1 billion, and yet YYCMayor will draw a big and costly black mark, live a black life on Fifth Avenue, and distort this luxurious boulevard,” Trump wrote on Twitter shortly after De Palacio. Announce the timing of the plan. “This will increase the anti better New York.”

The president, who has resisted calls to condemn white nationalists, continued to call the phrase “black life” a symbol of “hatred” and suggested that police officers could stop the work: “Perhaps our great police, who have been neutralized and mocked by a mayor who hates and respects him, will not allow the symbol Hate this on New York’s greatest street. Spend that money fighting crime instead! “

Targeting the Fair Housing Act, noting the impact on suburbs

The message came after a late-night tweet on Tuesday indicating that Obama’s Federal Fair Housing Act aimed at fighting apartheid had a “devastating effect” on the suburbs. Trump is seeking to bolster his stance with suburban voters, who were key to his 2016 victory, but polls now show he’s losing badly – in part due to his controversial views on race.

NPR / PBS / Marist Survey This week Biden found a 60% -35% difference over Trump in the suburbs – compared to Trump’s 49% -45% victory there in 2016, according to exit polls.

In the letter, Trump wrote that he was actively reviewing the Fair Housing Promotion mandate, enacted in 2015 as a way to promote the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which banned restrictions on the sale or rental of homes to people on the basis of race – which Trump and his father were charged in a case federal civil rights violation in 1973.

“At the request of many great Americans living in suburbs and beyond, I study the AFFH housing bill that has a devastating effect on once-prosperous suburban areas,” Trump wrote. He said that his electoral year rival Joe Biden wanted to make the suburbs “much worse.”

Trump wrote: “It is not fair to homeowners, it may end!”

However, it is unclear how Trump’s message – whose timing and content have stalled at talks surrounding race and equality – can help.

Impact of the Fair Housing Act

Although the Fair Housing Act has been in effect for decades, many neighborhoods remain separate, as minority communities have less access to quality schools, health care, and public programs needed to help citizens out of poverty. AFFH was considered necessary to increase equal opportunities for disadvantaged populations.

In its formal definition of Al Qaeda, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development says that the AFFH is designed “to take meaningful actions to overcome the historical patterns of apartheid, promote the option of equitable housing, and foster inclusive, non-discriminatory societies.”

Al Qaeda requires societies that receive federal funding to provide assessments and analyzes about fair housing practices, which al Qaeda defenders say are necessary to hold them accountable for supporting the Fair Housing Act.

Trump himself was accused of violating the Fair Housing Act when he ran a family real estate company in the 1970s. At the time, the Ministry of Justice claimed that black people who inquired about apartments on Trump buildings were rejected, but white tenants were given lease contracts.

The case was eventually settled after Trump tried to file a lawsuit.

The Trump administration had already said in 2018 that it was delaying implementation of the AFFH base, as part of its larger efforts to dismantle the legacy left by President Barack Obama. At the time, HUD made the decision as part of its broader effort to reexamine the remaining rules from the previous administration.

Earlier this year, HUD Secretary Ben Carson proposed a change that would essentially eliminate the AFFH, saying that mayors and local officials know their communities better than the federal government and are in a better position to make housing decisions. This was met with fierce opposition from housing supporters, who said that abolishing the base would make housing less equitable.

“This attack on fair housing is part of the larger ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to dismantle civil rights protection, and it must be stopped,” said Lisa Rice, president and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance, in March.