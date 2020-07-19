Trump describes Fossey as “ a little worrisome ” with the incidence of coronavirus infection rising

Trump said: “Dr. Fossi made some mistakes, but I have very good – I spoke to him yesterday – I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fossey.” “It’s a bit alarming – it’s okay.”
In the interview, Trump listed several “mistakes” he said Fossey had made in recent months, including his original position on wearing masks.
During an interview on Sunday, Trump eventually confessed that he had made some mistakes in responding to the coronavirus, but said he would “be right in the end.”
When the host asked Chris Wallace if Trump’s mistakes were tarnishing his reputation, the president said he did not believe it, claiming that he was “more right than anyone.”
In an interview with the Atlantic last week, Fushi described the White House attacks on him as “strange” and said it eventually destroyed Trump.
“I cannot understand in my wild dreams why they want to do this,” he said. “I think they now realize that this was unwise to do, because it only reflects negatively on them.”
