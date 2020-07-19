In an interview with “Fox News Sunday”, Trump also defended his relationship with Fossey, which was highlighted in recent days after a series of the president’s comments and White House moves that raised questions about Fossey’s position with the administration amid the crisis.

Trump said: “Dr. Fossi made some mistakes, but I have very good – I spoke to him yesterday – I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fossey.” “It’s a bit alarming – it’s okay.”

In the interview, Trump listed several “mistakes” he said Fossey had made in recent months, including his original position on wearing masks.

Early on in the epidemic, Fauci asked the public not to go out and buy N95 masks because they are needed by health professionals. He has now vigorously called on people to wear some form of face covering, and last week he urged governors and mayors to “be as strong as possible” to get people to wear face caps.

During an interview on Sunday, Trump eventually confessed that he had made some mistakes in responding to the coronavirus, but said he would “be right in the end.” When the host asked Chris Wallace if Trump’s mistakes were tarnishing his reputation, the president said he did not believe it, claiming that he was “more right than anyone.” Last Wednesday, after spending more than a month without talking, Trump had a phone conversation with Fauci, who was under fire from top Trump aides for days before the discussion. Among the attacks was an opinion article written last week by Peter Navarro, a senior White House trade official, Trash Fushi. On Monday, the White House also insisted that it was not collecting opposition research on Fossey, despite a set of occasions they claimed were “wrong” to reporters over the weekend. In an interview with the Atlantic last week, Fushi described the White House attacks on him as “strange” and said it eventually destroyed Trump. “I cannot understand in my wild dreams why they want to do this,” he said. “I think they now realize that this was unwise to do, because it only reflects negatively on them.”

CNN and Jim Acosta, Kevin Liptak, contributed to this report.