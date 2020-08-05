Trump destroys the praise of Lewis, who pressed for voting rights

The president – who did not attend the funeral of the civil rights icon and in a recent interview with Lewis skipping his inauguration – delivered Obama’s speech in a racist stereotype. But others saw an emotional defense of voting rights while honoring a man who risked his life to win her.
“I thought it was a terrible speech. It was an angry speech. He showed his anger there where people couldn’t see him. He lost control and badly hit him on both sides because of this speech. It was ridiculous,” Trump said in response to the eulogy last week.
Obama delivered his most powerful speech since leaving office last week while delivering a memorial to Lewis, describing his successor’s actions as an erosion of democracy.
Hours after Trump, Obama said, “We may no longer have to guess how many jelly pans in a bowl to cast their votes, but even while we are sitting here, there are those in power who do their best to dissuade people from voting.” He suggested on Twitter that the November presidential contest be postponed due to the unproven possibility of fraud.
Through Interview with Axios on HBO Trump, who was broadcast on Monday, answered, “I can’t say one way or another,” when asked how he thought history would remember Lewis.
A Georgia Democrat was loud in his criticism of Trump, saying before his inauguration that he was not a “legitimate president”, which prompted Trump to describe the congressman as “all talk” and “no action”. Louis, however, It said Nor did he attend George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2001, and President 43 did not dissuade Lewis from being honored at his funeral.
Again on Wednesday, Trump claimed he did more for blacks than anyone else, except for Abraham Lincoln, noting his support for federal criminal justice reform and opportunity areas designed to drive real estate investment in low-income areas.
But his actual record and speech reflects a painful history. He largely refused to address the sadness and anger expressed in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, and referred in particular to some African countries as “pit states” and critical protests against police brutality which was largely led by NFL players during the national anthem. .
He began his political career by constantly attacking America’s first black president, and perpetuating the unfounded racist conspiracy theory that says Obama was not born in the United States.
