Trump gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department, will speak during a press conference on Wednesday, June 17. Christopher Crazy / Bloomberg via Getty Images

As the coronavirus flows through the United States, health experts worry that President Trump’s campaign gathering in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will become a new hotspot for coronavirus infection.

Leaders and public health experts have expressed their concern, including Dr. Anthony Fossey, the country’s chief infectious disease expert, as well as Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department, who told Tulsa World that he would like to “delay this to a time when the virus is not a concern.” Big as it is today. “

The Oklahoma Center Bank Place in Tulsa can accommodate just under 20,000; Attendance will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis. People have been lining up for days to secure their sites.

However, as Covid-19 cases are increasing in Oklahoma – the state has seen new confirmed cases more than double from the previous week, according to an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data – and in neighboring Texas, the pool can be a recipe for a single event.

Attendees will not be required to maintain social distance or wear masks for tonight’s rally, although senior Trump public health officials stress the importance of both measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The march violates almost every one of the march Community Guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, And put it in the “most dangerous” category:

It is large and indoors.

It is almost certain that social exclusion will not be possible if the square is filled with anything close to capacity.

Attendees are likely to shout and chant (and drive away drops faster and faster than if they were talking quietly).

There might be social pressure not to wear masks, as many of Trump’s supporters mocked the use of masks during the epidemic, and Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he believed some people wore it to indicate his refusal.

“We know what makes virus transmission happen more frequently, and this includes close contact, especially without concealing, crowds [being] Katherine Trozy, an epidemiologist of infectious diseases at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, said the duration of the call indoors versus the outdoors, then screaming also increases the risk of transmission.

“There will be tens of thousands of attendees. So, it’s a great place to spread the virus. From what I understand, these are not just people who live in Tulsa. There are people who come from far places to go to the march, so they will return to their original cities, until we see a spread outside the area Tulsa. “

