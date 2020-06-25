Trump H-1B visa bans could lead to the birth of entrepreneurs in India

Donald Trump ordered the suspension of H-1B visas

In a recent move by the Trump administration, it halted the issuance of H-1B, H-2B and J visas and L visas to skilled foreign workers, thereby ensuring Americans had access to employment opportunities until December 2020. The majority of the foreign workforce in the United States, especially Indians, takes nearly From 70% of 85,000 H-1B visas issued each year serving tech giants like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, HP, Wipro, Dell, Infosys and other technology companies.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows technology companies to hire skilled foreign workers and bring them to the United States for work of up to six years in positions where there are no skilled American workers. H-1B visa holders are eligible to apply for permanent residence in the United States, as well as purchase real estate in the country.

The H-1B visa is one of the most popular visas for foreigners visiting the United States for commercial or commercial purposes.Reuters

The move will affect individuals completely ready to go to the U.S., and their plans have been disrupted by the development of coronaviruses. However, those who have already obtained visas and work in the United States will not be affected by this latest development.

However, volatility and uncertainty prevail in the economy, creating job security concerns even among stable and skilled foreign workers in the United States. Also, foreign workers who traveled to their home countries (such as India) during the Corona virus pandemic, will not be allowed to return to the United States until the end of the year.

The epidemic-related turmoil is the reason behind Trump’s crackdown on immigration. Some employees of American companies have been required for more than a decade to return home and there have been large layoffs. Many employees who have applied for passports are stuck between themselves, cannot extend their visa and cannot change their status.

How will the return of mass migration of H-1B visas to India’s gains be translated?

About 90,000 H-1B visa holders are required to leave America. Also, the visa denial rate jumped three times in fiscal 19 compared to fiscal 2015, according to an analysis of H-1B data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) by the National Policy Institute.

Among IT companies, Wipro saw the maximum rejection rate of more than 40 percent of the H-1B visa application in 2019, closely followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra and TCS at a risk just below about 38 percent, according to the RBI report the last one. Since many Indians are now required to leave the United States and return home, the American dream of many fades away.

If announcing a H-1B suspension lowers your hopes, and you are thinking about what to do next after you return to India, here’s an inspiring peek into the visa rejection experience shared by Snapdeal co-founder, Kunal Bahl.

Kunal Bahle, CEO of Indian Snapdeal E-CommercePhotography: Chilesh Andhra – Reuters

About 13 years ago, the Kunal Bahl visa was rejected while working with Microsoft at the company’s headquarters in Seattle. The rejection was disappointing to the 36-year-old businessman at first, but later turned him into an opportunity by creating Snapdeal in India.

In 2007-08, when India was in the first stage of technology boom, Kunal Pahal met his friend Rohit Bansal, investor Fannie Kula, managing director of Calari Capital (which was initially called India-Americans Advisors), and decided to start an unconnected coupon company To the Internet. Bahl’s entrepreneurial journey has started since then without looking back. This is how the Bahl visa refusal experience helped him create Snapdeal in India – the story of US loss and India’s gains.

Workers are photographed under hours displaying time zones in different parts of the world at the outsourcing center in BangaloreReuters file

The United States is losing the best talent, and being lured by other markets

The latest crackdown on the emigration of foreign skilled workers will make the United States become a less attractive destination for “on-site opportunities.” The brain drain we have seen this way means that other countries can make the most of the opportunity to attract the best talent from the United States.

The changing world of work and seamless online communication across geographic regions during the Covid-19 pandemic made it possible for staff and organizations to accept the new normal. Employees are now allowed to work from home in a remote location. So rejecting H-1B visas will hardly affect the talent of teleworking.

So India is seeing a great opportunity now, as talent comes home. It’s time to harness the potential of top talents, the brightest minds at work, and the shining brilliance. After all, freezing an H-1B visa and announcing it by the Trump government isn’t all bad news, there are good sides to it as well.