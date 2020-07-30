Trump is floating the election delay despite the lack of authority to do so

Trump does not have the authority to postpone the elections, and the constitution gives Congress the power to fix the date for the vote. However, Trump’s message provides openness – Democrats have long feared – that he and his supporters will refuse to accept the results of the presidential results.

But in a tweet on Thursday morning – coming 96 days before the election and minutes after the federal government reported the worst economic downturn in recorded history – Trump made the proposal because he claimed without evidence that the contest would be flawed.

“With the global postal vote (not the absentee vote, which is good), 2020 will be the most accurate and fraudulent election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the United States,” he wrote. “Postponing the elections so that people can vote correctly, safely and safely ???”

There is no evidence that mail voting leads to fraud.

Trump previously sought to stoke fear and lay the groundwork for questioning election results by promoting the idea that mail voting leads to widespread fraud and “fraudulent” elections. Democrats have warned that his efforts are aimed at suppressing the vote and providing a reason for refusing to leave his post if he loses. His tweet as a series of recent polls in battlefield states – and even the countries he easily won in 2016 – appears to be superfluous or nearly tied with former Vice President Joe Biden, and widespread refusal to deal with the epidemic. The hot economy that Trump was hoping to use as his central re-election argument has cooled down. Figures showed on Thursday The US economy shrank at an annual rate of 32.9% From April to June, its worst decline ever. Instead, Trump has fanned ethnic divisions and attracted white voters as he works to bolster support among the constituencies he won in 2016. He has taken steps to undermine election results in ways that reflect an unusual breakthrough in tradition. In response to a question about the issue at a hearing in the House Judicial Committee on Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr said he “has no reason to believe” that the upcoming elections “will be rigged.” But he said he believes that “if you have a bulk mailing vote, it greatly increases the risk of fraud.” Historically, however, postal voting did not lead to major voter fraud. Nonpartisan election experts say the possibility of foreign bodies printing millions of fraudulent ballots in November is highly unlikely. The president does not have the authority to change the election date. Election Day is set under Congressional law, and most experts agree that it cannot be changed without the approval of Congress. Biden previously raised the possibility of Trump’s attempt to delay the elections. “Mark my words,” Biden said at a hypothetical fundraising event in April. “I think he will try to nullify the election in some way, and find a rationale for why it can’t be held.” This story is broken and will be updated.

Tara Subramaniam, Abi Philip and DJ Good contributed to this report on CNN.