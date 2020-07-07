Trump pushes the country to fully open its doors: “We will never close”

President Donald Trump speaks during an event with students, teachers, and administrators about how schools can reopen safely on July 7 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President Trump said that the United States “will not close, we will never close,” as it pushed the country once again to reopen fully on Tuesday.

“We are 130,” Trump said on an occasion about reopening schools, referring to more than 130,000 Americans who have now died from the virus. “I think we could have been two and a half or three million people,” he said.

“We literally saved hundreds of thousands of lives,” the president said.

Trump was responding to one of those present who was defending what seemed to be a modified herd immunity. She talked about protecting the “weak”, while pushing “the reaction that helps to obtain that immunity” to others.

“Now we are open,” Trump said. “The weak, we understand who has the biggest problem with it, and we see this group and this age group, as well as people who do not feel well.”

He said the United States “did it right” and it was now time to stay open, adding that “we will extinguish fires when they break out, but we have to open our schools.”

“We are not closing,” Trump said. “We will never shut down.”

He went on to admit that some places “will face difficulty and do what they have to do.”

“It will be largely up to the rulers,” he said, stressing the word, to a large extent, “but they, too, are in very strong consultation with us.”

Trump said earlier in the event that he would press conservatives to reopen their schools.