Trump relieves Roger Stone’s sentence

Stone was convicted in November of seven counts – including lying to Congress, witnessing the absurdity and obstructing the actions of the Congressional Committee – as part of a special investigation by Robert Mueller, a former Special Adviser to Russia. Among the things Congress was misled about his contacts with Trump campaign officials – contacts that prosecutors said Stone had hidden from his desire to protect Trump.

Trump’s decision to pardon his friend and political advisor is the culmination of a months-long effort to rewrite the history of Muller’s investigation. This included raising the selective secrecy of intelligence material, mounting a counter-investigation into the origins of the Russian investigation and attempts to drop the case against Michael Flynn. The president has broad constitutional power to pardon or commute sentences. But Trump is almost unlike any other president in how he pre-emptively uses power to save political allies.

“Roger Stone is a victim of Russia’s hoax that the left and its allies have been in the media for years in an attempt to undermine Trump’s presidency,” said Kylie McNaney, the White House press secretary. “There was no collusion between the Trump campaign, or the Trump administration, with Russia.”

She added: “Mr. Stone, like every American, deserves a fair trial and every opportunity to justify himself before the courts. The President does not wish to interfere in his efforts to do so. But at this time, especially in light of the heinous facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair trial, detention, and trial Just, the president decided to reduce the sentence. Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He has been unfairly treated, like many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!

The clock was ticking. The Justice Department said this week that it supported Stone’s imprisonment on Tuesday, and an appeals court refused to grant him another delay on Friday.

Trump’s move denies him having to spend time in prison after Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him in February to 40 months in prison.

Stone’s lawyer, Grant Smith, praised the president on Friday for “this act of mercy.”

Smith said: “Mr. Stone is extremely proud that President Trump has used his unique and unique authority under the United States Constitution in this compassionate act. Mr. and Mrs. Stone appreciate all the appreciation that the President has placed on this issue.”

A political storm

Stone’s criminal case has sparked intense political reactions from the start, and the decision could trigger another round of Trump’s attacks on the Russian investigation, in addition to the criticism Stone has received for the relief that he is a friend of the president.

Trump faced enormous pressure from some of his political allies to grant him clemency.

Trump’s knowledge of Stone’s efforts to obtain leaked democratic documents in 2016 was a key question in Muller’s investigation, a question that Democrats on Capitol Hill still want to investigate.

Several Trump advisors have expressed concern in recent months about the possible political ramifications for the president who is removing his former adviser. But Stone’s allies had put pressure on Trump for months to evict him, telling him that Stone was facing devastating legal fees.

Not all the pressure was done behind closed doors. Some of Stone’s closest associates – including his daughter and friend Michael Kabuto, who is now in the administration – have called for a pardon on Fox News on Tucker Carlson, a religiously watched Trump.

Stone himself circulated a petition on his website asking Trump to grant him full amnesty. “It is time to stop the deep state from working against our president,” she says. “He has stood with you against the hatred of your campaign, and now he needs your help.”

Sometimes, Trump seemed reluctant to step in, angry and bad stone to others. But the president sees his former confidant through his own lens, says many close to him, viewing an attack on Stone as an attack on him.

Unusual circumstances

Stone, 67, was charged in January 2019 when armed FBI agents arrested him at his home in Florida. He covered records that would have revealed that he sought access to WikiLeaks in 2016 to help Trump, and lied about the effort when he testified before a Republican-led congressional committee, and then threatened another congressional witness, according to accusations leveled by Muller and the U.S. Attorney General’s office.

In Stone’s trial, prosecutors argued that “the truth remains important”. They claimed that Stone lied to Congress because “it would look really bad to his long-time colleague Donald Trump” if Stone said the truth.

The jury agreed with the plaintiffs and found sixty guilty of the seven charges he faced.

Trump’s anger. Weighed on Twitter, claiming that Stone had been unfairly treated. He suggested that the judge be biased and worthy of sixty new trials. Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr interfered in the Stone case. He publicly ridiculed the plaintiffs ’request – after being brought to the judge – to face sixty to nine years in prison for his crime.

Bar insisted that he did not intervene at Trump’s request, but because Barr believed the recommendation of the original sentence was excessive.

However, after the leadership of the Ministry of Justice objected, the two plaintiffs who defended the truth and claimed that Stone had committed crimes partly to protect the president resigned from the case. The other two prosecutors also resigned.

Since Stone’s conviction, he has focused on criticizing the judge who oversaw his trial and one prosecutor, Aaron Zlinsky, who worked on Mueller’s investigation and then at Stone’s trial.

Zelinsky testified before Congress in late June that he was aware of political pressure “from the highest levels” in the Justice Ministry to cut sixty fractures.

But even Barr, in recent months, described Stone’s trial as “valid.” “I was happy because he was convicted,” Barr told ABC News in February.

Stone campaign is paying off

A gag order in the Stone case essentially remained silent during his trial but was lifted shortly after his conviction. In recent weeks, Stone attacked prosecutors, the judge, and the media in ongoing attempts to appeal to Trump. He has applied for amnesty publicly, claiming that he was unfairly treated by the justice system and that the coronavirus would be the death penalty if he surrendered to prison.

Stone pointed out that the Jessup prison in Georgia includes 20 prisoners who were confirmed to have coronavirus. Two weeks ago, when Stone was appointed to report, there were no confirmed cases in that prison.

“The number has doubled since yesterday,” Stone wrote on Friday.

On Friday, the Justice Department said it believed Stone should have gone to prison on Tuesday after an order from a judge.

Prosecutor JP Kone wrote to Stone’s lawyer on June 22: “Your client has received at least the same amount, if not more, of the amount, which he is entitled to under these circumstances.”

Stone was down that the appeals court would allow another delay. On Instagram, he wrote that his request for the delay was “Hail Mary’s appeal” which “the appeals court may or may not accept”.

“I want the president to know that I have exhausted all my legal remedies and that only amnesty will provide justice in my case and save my life!” Stone wrote late Monday.

40 years of friendship

The friendship between Trump and Stone stretches almost 40 years, despite some rocky periods along the way. They were first introduced in the 1970s by a man they both admired: Roy Cohen, the lawyer who worked as an advisor to Senator Joseph McCarthy during his Communist investigation and who was later deprived of life due to immoral behavior.

Trump said in the 2017 Netflix documentary: “Roy believed that Roger was a very powerful person. Roy knew some very powerful men, I would tell you that. But Roy always felt that Roger was not only strong, but also very smart and political.” “Roger Stone brought me.”

Stone said in the interviews that in the years that followed, Stone befriended Trump’s family, attended two of Trump’s three weddings, went to funerals for both Trump’s parents and spent turbulent years for his friend to run for president.

“I was like a rider looking for a horse,” Stone said in Netflix’s documentary. “You can’t win the race if you don’t have a horse. It is a major part of political horse meat, in my view.” One of his efforts in the late 1980s to persuade Trump to run for president.

In the same documentary, Trump confirmed that Stone pressed him over and over to make a presentation for the Oval Office.

“Roger has always wanted me to run for president,” Trump said. “Over the years, every time a presidential race appeared, he always wanted me to run.” “I had no interest at the time. The country was not in a difficult situation as it is today.”

There were times when the two men barely spoke. “Roger is a loser and a cold stone … He always tries to get credit for things he has never done,” Trump said in a 2008 interview in The New Yorker.

But they always reconciled.

The 2016 campaign proved to be Trump’s big moment. Stone was at his side at least at first.

Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency in June 2015, with Stone serving as senior advisor. Just two months later, Stone came out. Trump said he fired sixty. Stone said he quit.

Stone remained a strong supporter of the Trump campaign, however. He made a television appearance encouraging Trump, and then invited the candidate Trump to give him advice and make recommendations when he thought the campaign was in crisis.

Before the Republican Congress, some of Trump’s allies worried about losing the Republican nomination in the delegate battle. Stone and other Trump allies persuaded Trump to involve Paul Manafort in the campaign for the conference.

While Trump won the nomination, Manafort ended up being convicted of financial and foreign pressure crimes as a result of Muller’s investigation and is currently serving a prison sentence.

Around the same time, Trump’s campaign was eager to find out what was reported on WikiLeaks. In Stone’s trial, former Trump’s deputy campaign director Rick Gates testified that he was with Trump when Trump received a call from Stone about the scheduled release of the hacked Democratic emails.

“After Mr. Trump left the phone with Mr. Stone, what did Mr. Trump say?” Prosecutor Gates asked.

“He indicated that more information is coming,” Gates replied.

In the following months, Stone publicly bragged about communicating with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and seemed to foretell that the dumps of new documents would come.

Muller’s report also raised the possibility that Trump had lied to investigators in sworn answers about his contacts with Stone regarding WikiLeaks.

Stone has long adopted a forbidden political policy and does not prohibit his tattooing of former President Richard Nixon – who also received clemency from a president – on his back, in honor of his idol. During his career, Stone gained a reputation as a dirty trickster and did little to try to soften the image.

“Roger has a very harsh reputation,” Trump said in the documentary about Stone. “They’re talking about dirty crook and a lot of other things.” “But I’ve known him for a long time and he’s actually a good guy.”

This story was updated with additional developments on Friday night.