Trump says he intends to “ban” TikTok from the United States

President Trump said Friday evening that he intends to “ban” the TikTok app for sharing Chinese-owned videos from working in the United States.

“Regarding TikTok, we are banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president said that he intended to take action against the social media platform as soon as possible on Saturday, according to a combined report of his observations.

Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enact a ban, saying, “I have this power.”

He also made it clear that he would not be rested by a US company that is holding American TikTok operations.

The announcement came hours after reports that Microsoft was in talks to purchase the very popular app from Beijing-based ByteDance.

Officials have expressed concern that the Chinese government is using the app to take advantage of user data, According to Bloomberg, The United States was investigating possible security risks.

TikTok insisted it never provided user data to China and would not do so if requested, saying in a statement that it “has no higher priority than promoting a safe application experience that protects the privacy of our users.”

The app has become incredibly popular with teenagers and teens for short and fun videos and has hundreds of millions of users around the world.

In addition to privacy concerns, Trump has a recent history with the app.

Last month, it was reported that a ticket booking campaign coordinated on TikTok by Trump’s opponents, many of them teenagers and K-Pop fans, may have ensured that hundreds, even thousands of seats in the Tulsa Rally, remained empty.