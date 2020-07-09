Trump underestimates science – and he wants his scientists to do the same

Within hours, Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of the White House Coronary Task Force, said the CDC would issue new guidelines.

“The president said today that we just do not want the guidance to be very difficult, which is why the CDC will release next week a new set of tools, and five different documents that will give more clarity about Pence told reporters that” the guidance is moving forward. “

The responses of the Vice President and other senior officials highlighted the relentlessly optimistic White House workforce, which blatantly clashed with the reality of the new daily record of 60,000 new cases of the virus, confirming how the government is moving more towards appeasing a fellow President than giving honest accountability to the crisis and taking The steps you can defeat.

Dr. Robert Redfield, who leads the CDC, walking on a steady tightrope, often to no avail, under intense pressure from Trump, stressed that the new guidelines should in no way slow down Trump’s push to reopen all schools within weeks.

“I want to make clear that the CDC’s guidelines are not intended to be used as a rationale for keeping schools closed,” Redfield said, pledging to work with schools and officials to suggest ideal and safe opening plans.

“It would be a disappointing person for me, and I know, my agency, if we see that individuals use these guidelines as an excuse not to reopen our schools.”

His comments came one day after Trump asked to reopen all schools in the fall, and then shook the president when asked how this could be done safely in light of deteriorating conditions.

They questioned this question: What is the purpose of CDC guidelines if the conditions are either so relaxed that they are largely meaningless or cannot be used as a reason to keep schools closed if basic safety recommendations are not met?

The plight of American children

In addition to the difficulties faced by millions of Americans who were expelled from work due to the closures that were introduced to stop the spread of the virus, the need to return children to school may be the most important task facing the government. The possibility of losing critical learning years, along with the psychological and emotional effects of being hung up at home, has a painful impact on the nation’s children.

In many cases, parents cannot commit to returning to work before their children can return to class, which impedes hopes for an economic recovery.

However, no one in power has yet explained how Trump’s full-time education is possible given the need for social spacing in crowded school buildings and the risks for teachers, who are more vulnerable to Covid-19 complications than their students.

The president – who seems to feel less committed to driving other than introducing aggressive vocal bites – also ignores the fact that children can carry the virus home to the most vulnerable parents and grandparents, a factor that can cause new disease outbreaks in the fall.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the faculty at Harvard University’s World Health Institute, warned that CDC guidelines are indeed the minimum required to open schools and warned of a long-term educational catastrophe if the openings are not planned properly.

“I think the CDC recommendations are really basic, and in fact, I think it should go further. Look, you can open schools wherever you want,” Jha said on CNN’s “The Lead” program. Reality controversy. ” “The question is, can you keep schools open? Can you prevent large numbers of teachers, staff and children from spreading? And if we don’t do the things that CDC requires, and more than that, schools will be closed by Columbus Day and will be closed for long periods of time. This What we have to avoid, and we are not. We cannot fool our way through this; we have to let science drive it. ”

The controversy over schools reminds Trump of demands to open countries

Controversy over guidelines to close the Center for Disease Control (CDC) began pointing to the health agency’s guidelines set out this spring to ensure the safe opening of state economies – which were later overlooked by many governors when urging a desperate president to revive his re-election contemplation.

It is also a reminder of Trump’s stance on wearing masks, weeks after announcing new guidelines for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking Americans to wear face caps in public places where they cannot socialize – and then undermine the advice immediately by saying he will not do so. .

Pence’s quick settlement of Trump’s complaints on Wednesday was noticeable, because the president did not make any logical or scientific arguments for his opposition to CDC guidelines. He just said the agency was asking schools to do “impractical things” – steps that would undoubtedly contradict his demand to open schools, and what would happen.

The press conference, Dr. Anthony Fossey, the government’s chief communicable disease expert, was not criticized by Trump this week for a round of truth telling about the deteriorating situation in the interviews.

Another major member of the task force, Dr. Deborah Perks, attended the meeting. She said she saw “encouraging” signs in hot states like Florida, Texas and Arizona, for example, citing a drop in positivity in the test results. But Pyrex added that countries in trouble should return to the first stage of their opening plans, a statement that puts them at odds with Trump’s warnings that America should continue to open the economy.

CDC officials have told CNN in recent months that they feel “quantized” as their advice has been ignored by the White House, which is more concerned with the president’s political requirements than a coordinated effort to reduce the virus.

Early on in the epidemic, the agency gained Trump’s wrath by distorting an initial plan to test the Corona virus. A senior official, Nancy Missoner, warned Americans last February that disrupting everyday life could be “severe” – which contrasts with Trump’s first inaccurate claim that there is nothing to worry about.

In May, the White House refused to implement the 17-page CDC plan to reopen the country safely and containing detailed recommendations for churches and schools at a time when the president was calling for a quick opening.

The White House denies cutting contact with the CDC

Despite the apparent clashes between the president and his health experts, White House press secretary Kylie McNanny denied any tension between Trump and the CDC.

“I would like to point out that the CDC is very much present on the same page of the president, and for this I heard that the director of the CDC today confirms that this is not mandatory, these are not requirements and that there will be complementary guidance. The same page.”

But McKinney also made clear that the president – who first denied that the virus would be a problem, then mismanaged it, then pushed countries to open in a way that had caused soaring infections and now wanted to ignore them again – final decisions on how to bypass the response to the epidemic.

“It is up to him to decide what to do with this information, to take what we hear from Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and others, to take what he appreciates in their opinion and to reach the best final agreement for this country.” She said.

When specifically asked about Fauci, McEnany said Trump retains confidence “in the conclusions of our medical experts,” although a veteran official rarely appears alongside the president, and has been making vague statements about the situation that refutes Trump’s false depiction of the virus in retreat.

“What we see is exponential growth. It has increased from an average of 20,000 to 40,000 and 50,000, and this is doubling,” Fossey said on Wednesday in The Journal, a podcast program produced for the Wall Street Journal. His comments came after the president claimed on Tuesday that the United States was “in a good place” before coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded an astonishing 3 million.

Fossey also said that countries with serious problems must “seriously consider the closure” and that while the 39 million tests that Pence described earlier looked impressive, the real question is whether there is a strong testing and tracking process in place. .

Trump expressed misunderstanding or indifference to the difficulties many Americans face when he complained that in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, “schools are open without problems.”

His tweet ignored the fact that those countries suppressed the coronaviruses curves in different ways, while the U.S. was on a sharp rise in the Covid-19 trajectory.

There was another reminder that Trump’s goal is to ensure a return to normality as soon as possible, in schools, economics and even in sports, but he is willing to do little to create an environment where such a goal could be safely achieved.