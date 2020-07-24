President Trump welcomed the return of baseball to the American League on Thursday, and invited all athletes to stand in the national anthem – just hours after every player and coach kneel before playing the brilliant banner at the season opening in Washington, DC.

“It’s great that baseball is back, and that other sports are back. I hope everyone will stand up, I hope they will not kneel when raising the flag. Trump said during his appearance on Thursday night at Shan Hanity’s show,“ I don’t like to see that. ”

“It will hurt a lot of people in our country. They don’t want to see that with the NFL, baseball, basketball, or anything else.” There are so many places you can protest against. You do not have to protest to raise our flag. “

Earlier that night, world champion Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees started the coronavirus season with a coordinated gesture in solidarity with the Black Life Matters movement.

Each team’s roster contained a 200-yard black cloth as they lined up along rotten lines and kneeled for a minute before they rose to the hymn.

A social justice speech from Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman was delivered via megaphone.

“In order to achieve effective change and create a new plate of optimism, empathy must lead responsibility,” Freeman said. “This moment means our shipment. Our brother. Our unity. It cannot be equality and unity until there is sympathy.”

Citizens also praised the Black Lives Matter with a black stencil on the back of Rami’s hill where “BLM” appeared under the MLB logo. There is a difference in the BLM logo overseeing the rules at Nationals Park.

Athletes across the sports world have become more outspoken in their support for the movement after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on Memorial Day. Both basketball and baseball players wore clothes with BLM letters during the warm-up and before swearing.

MLB also allowed players to wear a patch with BLM or “United For Change” on their uniforms.

After Dr. Anthony Fossey sent off the first festive stadium on Thursday to welcome the season in the capital, Trump said he plans to throw the first stadium at Yankee Stadium on August 15, when the Bronx bombers face their rival Boston Red Sox.